Atomic London creates new brand character for Stansted Express

With air travel numbers finally getting back on track, Stansted Express needs to remind travelers that the service is still the obvious choice when arriving to and from Stansted Airport.

Cue Stan, a distinctive fluent device created to symbolise the speed and freedom of the ‘speeding to London’, representing the train as well as the passenger.

Working with the influential Australian illustrator Brolga, the character of Stan was developed to visually represent the Gen Z passenger who typically flies through Stansted – independent, creative and curious.

Taking over OOH sites across Stansted Airport, the campaign also features across the London tube network as well as digital and social.

David Metherell, Head of Commercial Development, at Stansted Express, says “It’s exciting to introduce Stan to Stansted Airport travellers. Following a complete fleet replacement in 2022, and enhancements to the timetable in May where Stansted Express is running up to 4 trains an hour, I’m sure that Stan will help us grow market share and encourage more customers to take the faster and greener route to and from Stansted”.

Louise Rudaizky, Managing Director of Atomic London says: “Stan is such a distinctive, beautifully designed, fun brand character that encapsulates the tone of the brand and the traveller. We hope he helps to move people emotionally as well as physically!”

The campaign is due to go live from 5th June across OOH, Digital and Social.

