Atomic London creates new brand character for Stansted Express
Agency introduces Stan, a fluent device created by Australian illustrator Brolga
05 June 2023
Stansted Express, the fastest way between London Stansted Airport and Central London, aims to build trust and confidence in their service with a new advertising campaign.
The ad, created by Atomic London, introduces a new brand character to personify the speed and ease of the train journey. The campaign seeks to celebrate the advantages of choosing rail travel over the competing modes of coach, carparking and taxi.
With air travel numbers finally getting back on track, Stansted Express needs to remind travelers that the service is still the obvious choice when arriving to and from Stansted Airport.
Cue Stan, a distinctive fluent device created to symbolise the speed and freedom of the ‘speeding to London’, representing the train as well as the passenger.
Working with the influential Australian illustrator Brolga, the character of Stan was developed to visually represent the Gen Z passenger who typically flies through Stansted – independent, creative and curious.
Taking over OOH sites across Stansted Airport, the campaign also features across the London tube network as well as digital and social.
David Metherell, Head of Commercial Development, at Stansted Express, says “It’s exciting to introduce Stan to Stansted Airport travellers. Following a complete fleet replacement in 2022, and enhancements to the timetable in May where Stansted Express is running up to 4 trains an hour, I’m sure that Stan will help us grow market share and encourage more customers to take the faster and greener route to and from Stansted”.
Louise Rudaizky, Managing Director of Atomic London says: “Stan is such a distinctive, beautifully designed, fun brand character that encapsulates the tone of the brand and the traveller. We hope he helps to move people emotionally as well as physically!”
The campaign is due to go live from 5th June across OOH, Digital and Social.
Credits
Brand: Stansted Express
Client: David Metherell, Chantal Callaghan
Executive Creative Director: John Cherry
ACD/Senior Creatives: Greg Foy, Heather Keywood-Mistry
Agency Producer: Alex Coxhill
Business Director: Katie Salt
Account Manager: Matthew Ferguson
Head of Strategy: Steve Hopkins
Senior Strategist: Randell Beckford
Head of Design: Loty Ray
Designer: Usamah Qaiser
Video Editor: Andrew Poole
Illustrator: Brolga