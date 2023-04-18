Alice follows the Greater Anglia Hare in a fairytale from Atomic

This is the latest campaign using The Hare, the distinctive fluent device created to symbolise the speed and freedom of the Greater Anglia brand. The creative idea tells the story of what would happen if Alice chose to follow the Greater Anglia Hare, instead of the white rabbit. Showcasing Greater Anglia’s network routes and highlighting the iconic destination that it is on them.

The 30 second TV spot - directed by Mr Yankey and produced by Armoury London & Nexus Studios - shows that adventure isn’t just found in the pages of storybooks but across the towns and cities serviced by Greater Anglia. In the ad, we see what happens when Alice follows The Hare on a journey across London meeting real characters and situations who bear more than a little similarity to those in the tale.

David Metherell, Head of Commercial Development at Greater Anglia, says: “The Greater Anglia brand has seen a challenging period for the business and industry since the pandemic. Although since the introduction of the Red Hare as a core distinctive asset, our marketing activity over the past 5 years has elevated considerably. We’re now ready to launch a new campaign that further builds our brand saliency in the region to bring in new customers to experience our new fleet of trains”.

Ela Hawran-Beaumont, Senior Marketing Manager at Greater Anglia, says: “We’re very excited to launch this campaign. It gives our brand character an opportunity to show even more personality and humour, through a beautiful but modern take of the classic tale”.

The campaign went live from 17 th of April across TV, OOH, Digital and Social.