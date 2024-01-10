Sainsbury's tackles value perceptions head on

The 30-second ad tackles value perceptions in a very head on way and cuts straight to the point with the bold opening line "Sainsbury’s?! Are we made of money!”.

Set in a Sainsbury’s store, starring real-life Sainsbury’s colleagues and featuring Kevin McCloud, the ad sees colleagues reassure us that there is a good food solution for everyone, whatever their question, budget, or food preference. The ad also features the track 'Start' by The Jam.

The ad will be supported by through-the-line executions across TV, online, in-store and outdoor.