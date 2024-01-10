Sainsbury's tackles value perceptions head on
Created by New Commercial Arts, the campaign marks the continuation of the 'Hey Sainsbury’s' platform introduced during the supermarket's Christmas campaign
Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has entered the New Year 'value fight' with the next chapter of the 'Hey Sainsbury’s' campaign which was first launched with the brand's Christmas campaign. Created by New Commercial Arts, this spot marks the first ongoing piece of work in the 'Hey Sainsbury's' campaign.
The 30-second ad tackles value perceptions in a very head on way and cuts straight to the point with the bold opening line "Sainsbury’s?! Are we made of money!”.
Set in a Sainsbury’s store, starring real-life Sainsbury’s colleagues and featuring Kevin McCloud, the ad sees colleagues reassure us that there is a good food solution for everyone, whatever their question, budget, or food preference. The ad also features the track 'Start' by The Jam.
The ad will be supported by through-the-line executions across TV, online, in-store and outdoor.