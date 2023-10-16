CityFibre condemns snail-pace broadband

The ad dramatises how it feels for consumers to have an unreliable and slow connection. The heart of the creative concept depicts a family wearing giant snail shells, struggling to carry out their daily tasks in the home. The shells serve as a metaphor for the burdensome nature of bad broadband and bring to life the impact of poor quality broadband.

CityFibre’s second creative campaign will include a TV advert that will run on Sky AdSmart and ITVX, targeted to residents in CityFibre’s coverage area, and will be complemented by paid digital, social, OOH, direct mail and email campaigns.

The campaign has been created by New Commercial Arts, an agency that prides itself in uniting brand and customer creativity to make brands more desirable and easier to buy.

CityFibre’s nationwide full fibre network rollout now passes over three million premises and is used by over 30 consumer internet service providers including Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen to provide broadband services. As the network continues to grow and evolve, CityFibre successfully launched the UK’s first wholesale 2.5Gbps symmetrical consumer broadband earlier this year.

Dan Ramsay, Chief Marketing Officer at CityFibre said: “After the success of our first multi-platform creative campaign, we’re back and promising the public ‘snail no more’ to slow and unreliable broadband. CityFibre’s full fibre network will help homes and businesses across the country solve the burden of poor connectivity impacting everyday life. Having full fibre at home is one of the best ways to keep us better connected with friends and remove one of life’s biggest bugbears."

Ian Heartfield, Founder and Executive Creative Director at NCA added: “A challenger brand like CityFibre needs work that punches above its weight. Work that stands out from the category. Hence a family with snail shells on their backs, going about their painfully slow daily life due to painfully bad broadband. Until, that is, CityFibre rock up and rid them of their burdensome shells.”

The TV spot can be streamed here, and consumers interested in giving their home broadband a boost can find out more about CityFibre’s rollout, the benefits of full fibre, and register their interest to join at: www.cityfibre.com/PR

CREDITS

Agency:

Ian Heartfield - Founder & Executive Creative Director

Raymond Chan – Art Director

Alex King – Copy Writer

Jack Robinson – Agency Producer

Mel McMillan – Business Director

Toby Moynan – Senior Account Manager

John Blight – Senior Strategist

Director: Simon Ratigan

Production Company: Rogue Films

Exec Prod: Charlie Crompton

Producer: Tim Nunn

PM’s: Dan Carter/Lucy Morton-Hicks

DOP: Martin Hill

Prod Designer: Tom Gander

Model Makers: Matter SFX

Andy Copping - Flame Op

Costume Designer: Emily Wilson

1st AD: Jai Lusser

Editor: Bruce Townend @ The Quarry

Post: Freefolk

Colour: Marty McMullan @ Freefolk

Freefolk Producer: Charles Gillett

Sound: Phil Bolland @ Sine Audio