CityFibre condemns snail-pace broadband
Created by New Commercial Arts, the campaign encourages consumers to upgrade their broadband by switching to CityFibre’s network
16 October 2023
Independent full fibre platform CityFibre has launched its second integrated campaign, highlighting the burden of using a legacy broadband network at home in 2023. The campaign will encourage consumers to upgrade their broadband by switching to CityFibre’s network, which is currently being rolled out to up to eight million UK homes.
The ad dramatises how it feels for consumers to have an unreliable and slow connection. The heart of the creative concept depicts a family wearing giant snail shells, struggling to carry out their daily tasks in the home. The shells serve as a metaphor for the burdensome nature of bad broadband and bring to life the impact of poor quality broadband.
CityFibre’s second creative campaign will include a TV advert that will run on Sky AdSmart and ITVX, targeted to residents in CityFibre’s coverage area, and will be complemented by paid digital, social, OOH, direct mail and email campaigns.
The campaign has been created by New Commercial Arts, an agency that prides itself in uniting brand and customer creativity to make brands more desirable and easier to buy.
CityFibre’s nationwide full fibre network rollout now passes over three million premises and is used by over 30 consumer internet service providers including Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen to provide broadband services. As the network continues to grow and evolve, CityFibre successfully launched the UK’s first wholesale 2.5Gbps symmetrical consumer broadband earlier this year.
Dan Ramsay, Chief Marketing Officer at CityFibre said: “After the success of our first multi-platform creative campaign, we’re back and promising the public ‘snail no more’ to slow and unreliable broadband. CityFibre’s full fibre network will help homes and businesses across the country solve the burden of poor connectivity impacting everyday life. Having full fibre at home is one of the best ways to keep us better connected with friends and remove one of life’s biggest bugbears."
Ian Heartfield, Founder and Executive Creative Director at NCA added: “A challenger brand like CityFibre needs work that punches above its weight. Work that stands out from the category. Hence a family with snail shells on their backs, going about their painfully slow daily life due to painfully bad broadband. Until, that is, CityFibre rock up and rid them of their burdensome shells.”
The TV spot can be streamed here, and consumers interested in giving their home broadband a boost can find out more about CityFibre’s rollout, the benefits of full fibre, and register their interest to join at: www.cityfibre.com/PR
