Dupe Culture: Sincere Flattery Or Brand Sabotage?

At the recent, IPA Effworks Global conference, a study by ARC, focusing on consumer data, concluded that 2024 is the year of shopping around. “Shopping is no longer on auto-pilot. People are searching for alternatives and buying new things.” And 47 per cent of consumers have tried a new brand or retailer in the past six months in 2023, double the number in 2021.

So perhaps it's not surprising that, in search of alternatives and to survive the cost-of-living crisis, we're also seeing the rampant rise of ‘dupes’. And thanks perhaps to TikTok, Dupes are no longer seen in a negative light, as counterfeit products, but rather as more economically effective products.

Promoted by Tiktok, the hashtag "#dupe" has over 3 billion views, and "I found the perfect dupe" has become a popular hook for hundreds of thousands of viral creator videos. The trend started first in the beauty segment and has unabashedly extended to clothes, tech, and even groceries. Gen-Zers are not bothered by the knock-off stigma, rather they think it is a flex to find and buy a dupe.

And now, for better or for worse, brands seemed to have joined the bandwagon.