Busting Taboos: How Brands Are Leaning In To Controversy To Reshape Culture

In the ostensibly progressive 21st century, societal taboos persist, restricting open discourse on certain topics. Nevertheless, pioneers like Dove, with its 'Real Beauty' campaign, and Bodyform's 'Blood Normal,' which discarded the conventional blue liquid depiction of menstrual blood, have shattered barriers in women's health.

These brands are at the forefront of a bold movement within advertising that fearlessly confronts once-taboo subjects, ranging from dismantling period stigma to addressing sexual health and diversity.

This audacious approach seeks to challenge outdated depictions of modern life, offering a more authentic, inclusive, and health-centric perspective. And it's a trend that resonates with consumers, proving not only socially impactful but also financially lucrative for marketers.

As brands continue to contribute to a more progressive societal narrative, they play a pivotal role in reshaping cultural norms and fostering a more enlightened and accepting collective consciousness. In recent years, a notable transformation has taken place surrounding previously taboo topics such as male and female incontinence, breastfeeding, sexual health over 50, gut health, impotence, and domestic violence and abuse.

This shift is unmistakable, with humour and creative language becoming increasingly prevalent in addressing discomforting subjects. It serves a dual purpose: it not only facilitates a more relaxed atmosphere but also enables the audience to feel at ease when engaging in conversations about these often-sensitive subjects.

So how can agencies help build clients' brands by busting taboos? Who is innovating in this ever-changing space and what challenges are posed between agency and client when creating such campaigns? We ask the agencies doing just that.

Margaux Revol, strategy partner, AMV BBDO

I don’t know if ‘breaking taboos’ is necessarily the magical recipe for building a brand or any brand. Or that brands can build themselves solely around breaking taboos.

But breaking taboos in the right way and for the right reasons can help a brand be more relevant to their audiences.

A lot of people think that our campaign Bloodnormal, which showed period blood for the first time in advertising, was simply about changing the blue liquid to red and was using shock tactics. But we did much more than that. We manifested a normality that was nowhere to be seen, using beauty and rich creative expressions to make women+ finally stop feeling disgusting, and men disgusted. And this normality was, at the time, revolutionary.

It truly created a trend in the industry for showing things ‘the way they are’. But it strikes me that the most successful examples of ‘breaking taboos’ are when it is done based on authentic tensions and radical empathy. You need to know what you’re subverting, how it’s been limiting people so far, and how to transform it creatively. What will make people feel suddenly understood, seen or even relieved?

Viva la Vulva is an example of that too. On a surface level, it looks like a crazy vulva party. But it came from a much darker place. A place where women completely ignored this part of their body, or felt terrible about it, thinking it looked hideous, wrong, “ugly as fuck”… and sought to change it or completely disassociated with this part of their body.

So, we wanted to create the most diametrically opposite feeling.

And we felt that it would take nothing but a radically creative, batshit crazy vehicle. Something that could dynamite the shame so powerfully, there would be place for self-knowledge and self-love again. So yes… singing vulvas!

And then from Viva la Vulva to Wombstories, anthropomorphising the womb with little womb-dwellers to express the complex relationships we have with them, or Periodsomnia, shining a light on the darker experiences of periods that happen at night, it’s been a journey full of broken taboos, but more crucially, a journey of rich listening to how women+ are feeling and what creative representations can open for them in how they relate to their own bodies and experiences.

Breaking taboos shouldn’t just be literal, or an excuse to do surface representations. Breaking taboos is not a recipe, or a genre, and it should never be a replacement for creativity.

It must come from authenticity, from an ethos of radical empathy, always start by listening to people to make them feel understood in ways no one has before. The novelty isn’t so much in what you’re showing. It’s in how you’re making people feel. What door you can find in their minds that they didn’t know even existed. And blow it down for them.

When Caitlin Moran said that ‘Viva la vulva’ made her ‘want to buy a second fanny’, it meant exactly that: If you think we started from a place where most women didn’t even want their own vulva, ending up in a place where some of them want two, the results are pretty amazing.