Attention wars: return of the celebrity ad

Regan Warner, executive creative director, McCann London

We are seeing an influx of celebrity ads lately – what's the deal, right? Well, let’s break it down: celebrities have been marketing darlings for ages. They bring star power, charisma, and a massive fan base to the table, making them total attention magnets. Plus, having a celeb endorse your product can give your brand instant credibility and trust – that's gold in this noisy marketplace.

Let’s take the Contour Cube, a little unknown facial ice tool, yep, you read that correctly, a facial ICE tool. It can help reduce puffiness, brighten our complexion, stimulate blood circulation, and lift skin. Kendall Jenner posted about her love for this ‘ice cube holder’ as part of her go-to morning routine. Within two weeks, this entrepreneur sells $25,000 worth of products. Now this worked, especially on social media because it was truly authentic, which I think is key.

Times have changed. Social media and influencer marketing have levelled the playing field. You've got micro and nano-influencers with smaller followings, but they're super engaged and can deliver targeted and authentic messages. So, brands are rethinking the whole celebrity game.

The cult of the celebrity ad isn't dead, but it's definitely evolved. Today's consumers want authenticity and a real connection with brands. So, it's not just about slapping a famous face on your ad; it's about crafting a story that resonates deeply with your audience. And using the celebrity in an authentic way. Samuel L. Jackson yelling, works. Snoop Dogg being chilled and singing works. Ryan Reynolds being, well, Ryan Reynolds works. They can still create buzz and visibility that's off the charts, perfect for brands looking for widespread exposure.

In this ever-changing marketing world, the celebrity ad still has its magic, but it's got to be used wisely to get the results you want. Long live the celebrity ad.