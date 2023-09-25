"What's Your Favourite Banner Ad?" Said No One Ever: Why Creatives Still Love TV

When someone is asked what their favourite ad is they will almost certainly refer to a TV spot. TV is an advertising medium that can leave a long-lasting impression on a person and is proven to be one of the most reliable channels for driving trust and brand love. Not only this, but it talks to a huge proportion of a brand’s audience and to-this-day remains a central part of big brand campaigns. It is also a platform on which an agency’s creativity can be showcased on a large and influential scale.

But are marketers falling out of love with TV? According to Kantar’s Media Reactions 2023 report, TV is no longer a ‘preferred’ ad channel for marketers, with the media channel plummeting from third to twelfth on the list of preferred channels for marketers. But is this only true for linear TV?

Perhaps marketers no longer wish to appeal to dwindling daytime TV viewers, but beyond the ‘traditional’ TV landscape there also exists a plethora of TV mediums, whether it be free ad-supported TV, VOD (video-on-demand), YouTube or streaming. As Thinkbox’s CEO Lindsey Clay highlighted in her response to the report, the situation is slightly more nuanced than Kantar first let on. “TV is expanding and it’s important to look at the complete picture,” Clay said.

Given that TV was once the creative cornerstone on which integrated advertising was traditionally built, what do creatives make of the assumed decline of TV advertising? If carefully crafted films have lost their value to clients, what does this mean for creative departments? How does creativity still thrive in a non-linear TV advertising world?

We asked a creatives for their thoughts.