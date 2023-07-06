The Joyconomy: Should Brands Be Unleashing Playfulness and Joy?

Jess Hilty, Strategist, Wunderman Thompson

Purpose and its role for brands has dominated discussions amongst marketers – and is still a question we are approached about regularly by clients. The joyconomy, then, feels like an exciting and timely opportunity brands should be jumping to embrace. At a time where consumers are reminded daily what’s wrong in the world – from cost of living to the climate crisis – for brands to offer moments of joy, entertainment and escapism is a chance for them to create deeper emotional resonance with their audiences. Eliciting emotion shouldn’t be seen as an alternative to providing actual value – but as a means of delivering it; we know emotion has been proven time and again to drive campaign effectiveness.

How they should go about it? By celebrating or creating moments of joy in genuine and authentic ways – and wherever possible, maintaining an air of light-heartedness. Fiat dunking its CEO in a vat of orange paint to shake up the dull grey car category, or McDonalds celebrating the moment of light relief when your co-worker raises their eyebrows to suggest a break are just some examples of brands getting the tone spot on. And there are opportunities to tackle the bigger issues too – joy and hope as acts of resistance are increasingly feeding into the climate conversation, and creating a sense of optimism (as long as it’s not misleading) can be an incredibly effective way of driving engagement and action.

Josh Bullmore, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett

Here at Leo Burnett, we’ve been conducting the latest wave of our ongoing PopPulse research with people up and down the country over the last few weeks.

We’ve certainly heard that life is tough, and that people are facing tough struggles everyday.

But while the media paint a distopian view of a world of hopelessness, what we heard is that yes people are struggling, but they are also appreciative of anything that can bring some light relief. While it’s often of course friends, family, and pop culture, they are open to brands and advertising too.

There’s a watch out here - people are suspicious of brands who are offering to help in ways that feel like superficial virtue signalling. People don’t want empty empathy, they don’t want brands turning up with bleeding hearts, saying that they get how hard things are and that they are non-specifically “here for you”. They want action.

And one of the most valuable ways a brand can help right now is to raise a smile, to create a moment of escapist entertainment. So now is not the time for brands to play it safe, to be sombre and respectful in the face of life’s challenges, as if they are attending a wake. It’s for brands to be joyously, escapistly their best and most entertaining selves, like the most captivating guest at a party.