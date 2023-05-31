Taking advertising for a spin: What creative ideas can we expect from Tesla and Elon Musk?

A few weeks ago Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the electric vehicle company will advertise for the first time in its 20 year history.

“We’ll try a little advertising, and see how it goes,” Musk told Tesla shareholders in an annual meeting.

The car brand - very much a pioneer of the long-range electric vehicle - has previously relied on word-of-mouth, quality and the Elon Musk name to market itself. In 2019, the billionaire even admitted to Twitter that “Tesla does not advertise or pay for endorsements … instead, we use that money to make the product great.”

However, Musk’s apparent change of heart points strongly to a submission to the power of commercial creativity. Perhaps greater competition in the electric car industry has also pushed him over the edge - many automakers have increased the share of their advertising budgets on electric vehicle campaigns. Or maybe Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter has forced him to recognise the value of advertising. Since his takeover six months ago, advertisers have fled the social media platform, resulting in a seismic plummet in revenue.

Whatever the reason behind the foray into advertising, we find out what route Tesla and advertising might take from the industry’s best. Will the brand do a Lee Lacocca or a Jonathon Warburton?

Will Musk focus on the features, safety and affordability of the Tesla lines?

Or will we see a fresh take on car brand ads - one of the biggest spenders in advertising?