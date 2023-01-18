Media Innovation Trends that will make or break 2023

Sarah Walker, Global Chief Marketing Officer, EssenceMediacom

The media innovation that I’m most fascinated to see play out this year is the adoption of AI by content creators. As an industry, we are fetishing AI to our own disadvantage.

Yes, it can create paintings. Yes, it can write poetry. Yes, we can use it to build hugely bespoke, nuanced, and interactive brand experiences that win Cannes Lions. But it’s real and immediate potential is much more mundane.

It is learning and accelerating the boring, transactional, repeatable, and unsexy bits that fund our adventures as an industry.

Inventions like ChatGTP3 are learning to solve problems of marketing coordination and efficiency with breathtaking speed. And they have the power to revolutionize the experience if what it takes to produce high volumes of content. From copywriting Instagram posts to optimizing layouts to implementing tracking tags to the drafting of contracts, AI has the power to fundamentally reinvent what it means to be a content creator, hopefully opening the doors to a much greater variety of people and posts for brands to work with.

Michael Florence, Global Head of Planning, Gravity Road

Step aside 5G, I'll see you in 2025. Here comes 3 x O.G. media innovations for 2023 that will energize the industry and make marketers cry “I want one of those!”

Here’s the trio that I believe will create the most transformational change and commercial value for clients.

Firstly, TikTok. Undoubtedly the media megastar of 2022. Building on its incredible rise, the greatest possible idea that will advance the industry is TikTok following in the footsteps of YouTube and Twitter by opening up its API platform. Providing public access to its data will have a seismic effect on the industry's ability to present a more rigorous end-to-end case for TikTok innovation; better forecasting, measurement, insight, ideas, analysis, and feedback - the list goes on. All of which are essential for de-risking and selling fresh ideas to clients.

Next up, is an advanced method that is fast becoming a powerful marketing tool for evoking emotion, and building new memory structures as well as brands. The 2023 AR/VR tech is breathtaking. Be it family trips to Abba Voyage, Londoners stopping and staring at the Piccadilly Lights DeepScreen (see below) or team building exercises killing zombies in Sandbox VR. All perfect blueprints for branded innovation.