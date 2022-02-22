Forty years of Total Media's independent thinking

To some extent, Total Media's fortunes trace the arc of the development of media planning and buying as a standalone discipline in the UK.

Guy Sellers, who joined soon after Total Media's launch, and has held the role of chief executive for 13 years and counting, says it was one of the specialists in the 1980s that helped to pull media "out of the basement" of full-service agencies at a time when, in many cases, media directors were grudgingly allocated just two or three slides at the end of the client presentation.

Mike Sell looks back fondly on Total Media's early days, though it's fair to say that it took some time initially to build momentum. "Being three people, working out of one rented room in Charing Cross, within sight of a number of homeless people living underneath the arches – certainly kept us focused," he recalls. "It was eight months before we received our first client cheque – and that was for £125."

Thanks to its strength in research, originating with founder and research director Dinsdale (who left the business after three years), Total Media won early clients including London Underground and the publisher Penguin, and due to expanding its work in the publishing sector built an early reputation as something of a product launch specialist.

Throughout the years, Total Media has grown through acquisitions and joint-ventures, the majority of which, including Upward Brown Media, were successful. Its purchase of a travel agency, after working with clients in the sector, didn't go so well, says Guy Sellers, and it "moved the business on".

Mike Sell says that the Upward Brown acquisition, in 2004, was a pivotal moment in the evolution of the agency because it brought Tom Laranjo [now the agency's managing director] and Pedro Martins [chief growth officer] into the fold. In addition, says Mike Sell, "the Upward Brown acquisition gave us a powerful boost into international media – and our international spend now accounts for nearly half of our total billings."

Working on Amazon's launch in the UK in 1998, and holding the account for a further four years, was also a highlight for Mike Sell. As is the agency's significant investment in its behavioural planning specialism at a time when performance marketing was the focus of many rivals. Total Media has continued to display a distinctly forward-thinking approach. For instance, in May 2021, it became the first UK independent media agency to achieve B Corp status, a move that is already attracting like-minded clients.

Three years ago, the agency moved from its long-established Kensington HQ to modern, open-plan offices in Soho, to which its people are gradually returning after Covid lockdowns.