Are you having a laugh? Why adland is using humour again

Andy Jex, chief creative officer, TBWA\London

Humour never went away. The whole time the ad industry decided to disown its strongest weapon, the world was still laughing and being funny. Just not with us.

During that time those who were great at writing funny were forced to adapt to a different type of work or worse still lost their jobs. Like lone comedic wolves, the clever and lucky ones have always kept chugging along. In-between there is of course a lost generation who haven’t grown up with funny work, who haven’t been mentored on how to write and craft funny. That’s a real talent gap.

Sometime ago an overwhelming number of those in leadership roles in advertising and marketing (who all sit on award juries) decided humour was no longer of value, no longer what they or their customers wanted. Or worse still, deemed humour too risky, too divisive or too subjective.

I’m not saying that decision was a conscious one, but I would say it was an overwhelmingly negligent one. Negligent, because they disowned number one: the consumers. Who now seem to be more put off and more distanced from advertising than ever before.

For me humour has always been the number one way to engage and entertain. It’s what made me want to do this job and the reason I still adore it. Normal people don’t care what we do. Never have done. Never will. Our jobs are to make brands stand out to people who don’t give a fuck about us. Funny, is the way to give people what they never knew they wanted. Funny is the way to get people to look up, to remember, to replay, repost and recite. No other work does this more powerfully than funny work. Perhaps agencies are realising this and reengaging real people again. Reengaging their audiences. Doing their jobs. The industry has been talking to itself and its juries for way too long.