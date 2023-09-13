Is adland doing 'Kenough' to represent modern masculinity?

Sara Denby, head of the Unstereotype Alliance Secretariat, UN Women

Although the Barbie movie is a satirical take on male and female stereotypes, I welcome the new awareness and heated debate on topics that have not previously been in the zeitgeist, let alone mainstream entertainment. We won’t stamp out stereotypes – gender-based, racial or otherwise – until we’re aware of the damage they cause.

Stereotypes are a barrier to progress in any society, with real life consequences. They reduce entire communities of people down to simplistic representations of who they are, and what they are capable of being. Women are very familiar with this. We’ve experienced gender-based stereotypes – including how we’re depicted in movies and advertising – for a very long time. But the reaction to Ken’s story is not just a case of the (plastic) shoe now being on the other foot.

It’s important to distinguish between masculinity and the patriarchy – although I love that ‘patriarchy’ is now a prolifically searched term by those who had not heard it before. The patriarchy has always been a tool of oppression. Masculinity is not. There are many ways to express masculinity – and we need to see those alternate portrayals to drive real change, which is ultimately a point the Barbie movie delivers in a very empathetic way.

Portrayals impact perceptions. The Unstereotype Alliance and UN Women conduct the biennial Gender Equality Attitudes Study and, in recent years, we have seen a concerning regression in the attitudes of young men. Worldwide, their views towards gender equality have slipped backwards including on women in leadership or political positions, roles in the home and, most disturbingly, a growing acceptance of violence towards women.

UN Women works with the advertising industry because we recognise the power of progressive creative content to influence positive social norms. Unfortunately, portrayals of masculinity in advertising have become monolithic. Just as unrealistic beauty standards were leveraged against women for decades, representations of 'the successful man' in ads have drastically narrowed. And through the work of our Alliance members like BBD Perfect Storm’s New Macho and Movember, we know the impact is significant – notably on the mental health of men and boys. Suicide is now the leading cause of death for men under 50. Stereotypical portrayals of what it means to be a successful man are harming our young men – who are in turn harming themselves and those around them.

Advertising has a huge role to play in changing this narrative. It presents an opportunity for brands to engage young men by creating positive depictions of healthy masculinities, at scale. We need to open the aperture and tell new stories, with fresh visual narratives, and new ways of showing what success can be. We now have examples across the Unstereotype Alliance of brands building authentic partnerships with new role models who provide alternate perspectives on masculinity – in all its fantastic diversity.