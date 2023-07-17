Five Reasons Why... Barbenheimer (Or Oppenbarbie, Depending On Your Mood This Weekend)Matters

On Friday two of 2023’s biggest movies kick off their opening weekend and culture-setting cinemagoers are planning to watch the very different films back-to-back in a phenomenon that has already been dubbed Barbenheimer.

The movies couldn’t be more different. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is a sugar-pink comedy; Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, is a three hour long exploration of the theoretical physicist’s role in developing nuclear weapons. But together they represent an important cultural and commercial moment.

The decision to launch on the same weekend lay in the hands of the Warner Bros studio; Universal Pictures, which made Oppenheimer, announced its launch date last autumn, Warner Bros decided this Spring to pitch its Barbie head-to-head the same launch weekend. The backdrop here is that Nolan had been a Warner Bros director right up until the studio decided to launch some of its movies - including Nolan's Tenet - simultaneously in cinemas and on home streaming following the pandemic. Nolan is said to have quit Warner Bros in protest.

Anyway, whatever the reason for two of the year's biggest movie openings sharing the same launch weekend, cinema-goers have embraced the event and helped create one of the biggest movie marketing moments of recent years.