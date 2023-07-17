Barbie Does Diversity: A cultural step-change, or just a brand playing catch-up with its consumers?

Dr Rodney Collins, EVP, Global Head of Human Sciences, McCann Worldgroup.

Barbie has arguably always been ahead of mainstream culture, whether by virtue of her fashion options or the message of female empowerment that she has offered to girls. Of course, that has come with limits, bound by her historical and cultural origins as well as a bias that took Mattel nearly 60 years to overcome. Richard Dickson, COO of Mattel, recently spoke to audiences at the Cannes Lions Festival about this bias and the almost catastrophic stumble that Barbie faced in 2015. So much has gone well for Barbie throughout her history that the brand had failed to register what has always been an ugly, uncomfortable truth about the doll: in her ambitions for female empowerment, she has simultaneously perpetuated standards of beauty and success that are not only exclusionary, but also impossible to achieve.

Barbie and Mattel, of course aren’t alone in this reckoning. All brands that touch the lives of children undergo a correction. We have all seen the poignant clips of children reacting to the trailers from the Little Mermaid. There is something magical in witnessing the delight and wonder of these children, but we also know that those reactions are indicators of a deeper sense of belonging and connection that has immeasurable impact on the future potential of these children. Extensive scholarly research in the human sciences has demonstrated the outsized impact of positive representation for all dimensions of identity, from race to gender/sexual identity to disability.

Nevertheless, we know from our own global Truth Central research that 73% of people with disabilities globally continue to believe “the portrayal of people with disabilities in the media is outdated” (vs. 60% of non-disabled people). ​These shortcomings in representation are very likely a contributing factor to the some of the other findings that we have when it comes to the views of the global disabled population. A startling piece of data is almost half of people with disabilities globally say, “I’m more insecure about my looks than I was 5 years ago”, that is, 46% vs 35% of non-disabled people. Something isn’t working. It’s unsurprising then to learn that 60% of people with disabilities globally prefer stores online selling products directly to them, and this rises to 69% of people with neurological impairments and 71% of people with learning disabilities.

But this is more than an issue that matters to people from specific underrepresented backgrounds, profiles, or abilities. The majority of people tell us that the key to building a stronger society, coming up with a creative idea, or a more effective workforce is to bring together people who think and look different – and this has risen not fallen in recent years. Of course, we also know that issues of diversity have catalysed a noisy minority in countries around the world. This backlash to progressive identity politics should not only be expected but the frontline should be held especially by brands. 73% of people globally tell us that they believe that brands have a responsibility to promote diversity.

When I was a 9-year-old boy playing with my sister, I did not stop to think about the potential of a Barbie that would speak to me as a specific type of kid. At the time, the dolls were a portal to a fantasy world, just as my Matchbox sports cars were. In my case, it’s difficult to say whether the availability of a LGBTQIA+ Barbie of mixed ethnic background would have made a difference in my journey. But it’s increasingly evident from consumer data such as that we have gathered at Truth Central, but also from the rigour of the scientific record, that representation not only matters, but is essential in terms of catalysing marketing potential but also societal progression.