From Barbie Dreamhouses to Lego Star Wars: Unleashing the Power of Brand Partnerships

In the run up to the highly anticipated Barbie movie this week, fans have been treated to a plethora of Barbie-related content from Airbnb's Barbie Dreamhouses to AI filters running wild across TikTok and Reels. Brands are embracing partnerships and pretty soon we’ll be living in a Barbie world with the likes of Crocs, Bumble and Xbox.

Mattel is reported to have signed licensing deals with more than 100 brands including Gap, Primark, Inkberry frozen yoghurt, NYX cosmetics and even glassware, roller skates and candle brands. However, while Barbie is breaking out of the world of toys and painting all other kinds of products bubblegum pink, who else is using brand licensing partnerships effectively?

From Disney+ and Uber Eats opening up the Ant-Man sized Quantum Cafe, to Duolingo and HBO Max launching a High Valyrian course to help fans of Game of Thrones learn the fictional language - there have been some great examples of innovative brand partnerships in the past year alone. We ask strategists about their favourite brand partnerships and what made them so effective.