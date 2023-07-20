In a Barbie World: How Mattel's savvy brand licensing has turned the planet pink

Whether you like it or not, we are currently all Barbie girls living in a Barbie world. From the Oppenheimer vs Barbie debate, to harnessing Ryan Gosling’s Ken-ergy, everything Barbie themed has painted the globe pink in the lead up to Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated movie release tomorrow. The Margot Robbie-led film is set to catapult the Mattel-owned brand’s revenue - the movie's opening weekend is forecast to take between $450m and $550 m worldwide.

But the brand’s real not-so-secret commercial weapon is brand licensing. The Barbie movie itself can be seen as the multi-million pound marketing campaign (though of course Mattel has also pursued a case-study worthy marketing strategy for the movie) and the brand collaborations are the products. In the last few months, Mattel has partnered with countless brands, ultimately begging the question of suitably-matched companies - if you’re not collaborating with Barbie what are you doing?

While it does seem that the brand is delivering a masterclass in marketing, the Barbie story is also one of rejuvenation. In 2015, the brand reported its lowest sales figures in over 25 years, with CNN even claiming that Barbie was ‘dead’. For years the brand had been facing criticism for failing to address a lack of inclusivity and for the gender stereotypes the dolls encouraged.

“When we allowed Barbie to get complacent about the realities of a rapidly changing world, we unintentionally failed girls, misunderstanding how valuable it was for every girl to see herself and her world reflected in her Barbie dolls,” Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer, Mattel, told Brand Licensing Europe in 2022.

In a bid to salvage a brand that was in danger of going out of fashion, Mattel quickly embraced inclusivity and empowerment which influenced everything from messaging to design and execution. As a result, Barbie not only went on to produce dolls with seven skin tones, 22 eye colours and 24 hair types, but the company also managed to double its doll sales to $1.7 billion in 2021.