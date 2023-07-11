The Or auctions off Barbie-inspired The Fantastic Plastic Foot Shoes

In anticipation of the impending release of the Barbie film, The Or has created The Fantastic Plastic Shoes.

The launch allows you to step into your own fantastic plastic world, The Fantastic Plastic Foot Shoes take the iconic tip-toed foot of a much-loved doll and turn it into a wearable high-heel.

Not only will the magical heels make you feel like a superstar, but all profits made from the auction will go directly to supporting the education of girls.

Creatives Amy Fasey and Jacob Hellström say, “As massive, lifelong fans of a certain toy, and what with a certain film starring a certain Aussie lead coming out, we wanted to make something to celebrate and mark the moment creatively.

"We dread to think how many hours we spent playing with our dolls or on the PC playing video games starring that very same doll. It’s taken up a lot of frontal lobe space. And surely every millennial girl remembers the feeling of trying to achieve the perfect foot arch, just like their plastic doll. Now we’ve made that dream a (slightly blasphemous) reality.

"We just hope people like our tribute, because, in reality, we all deserve a little bit of pink happiness”.

You can bid for The Fantastic Plastic Foot Shoes here.

Credits:

The Or London

Amy Fasey- Creative

Jacob Hellström- Creative

Christos Mavridis- VFX