Was "Burberry Street" a brand activation too far?

However it didn't receive universal acclaim - some unsuspecting travellers were in a state of confusion at the stunt. In particular it was called out for being poorly worded, while other critics objected to its corporatisation of a public space.

Although there was a spike in Google searches for "Burberry", and the campaign garnered a lot of social media attention, the fact that it irritated some raise questions over whether it was worth it. TfL refused to comment on how much they made from the deal but assured that it would be reinvested into the network.

This was not the first time TfL has altered the names of stations (Barbie-can, Webminister), and is unlikely to be the last. After all, at Cannes this year, the Grand Prix For Good was awarded to Havas Paris for their work with Foundation Anne de Gaulle that saw the renaming of Paris' international airport for a whole week.

Nonetheless the question facing brands and agencies now is should public spaces be branded when they have the potential to irritate or confuse. With consumer utility affected, is the danger of backlash worth carrying out such stunts?

We asked the industry their opinions.