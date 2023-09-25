Creatives On The Legacy Of Tony Cullingham

Andy Jex, chief creative officer, TBWA\London

Like the class swot, one autumnal lunchtime I went for run round Cassiobury Park in Watford with Tony. True to form he pushed the run further and faster than I’d intended. I thought we were going for a casual jog. Once we’d finished, perturbed that he’d not quite shaken me off and I’d managed to keep up (I was in bits and struggling to hold myself together), he pointed to a tree and said, “See that tree, it’s exactly 100m away, I’ve measured it”. Before the challenge had even sunk in, he sprinted off shouting as he went: “onyourmarksgetsetGO”. He of course won. This behaviour in any other human would be read as a show of power or an ego trip. But that was never the case with Tony. Because despite all the mind games, competitiveness, and downright Machiavellian-ness, Tony was the most kind, humble, down to earth, nurturing guy you could ever want to meet. An all-round good soul in the body of a master teacher. The deadly combination of those things drove us all to strive for the different and the never seen before. Tony was in love with the simple things in life and that showed in the work he drove us to do. All he ever wanted was great work from his students and success for us all.

We know about the legions of besotted and dedicated Tony fans. His tribe that makes up so much of the industry and not just in the UK I’d add. What I find remarkable though are how many of those people weren’t actually taught by him. Many of them wished they had been, and all of them wanted to help when they could. That’s the mark of the man, his magic, and his legacy.

I’ll call him a genius and a legend. Words that get said too often and without merit, words I firmly believe are worthy of Tony. But if I dared say as much Tony would just reply with the words he said to me all too often when I showed him work: “nah, I’ve seen it before, it’s been done”. Those words just wouldn’t be original enough for him.

Whenever he came into Saatchi & Saatchi with his students, he’d point out the corner office he’d sat in as a copywriter. I often wondered if he regretted not staying a creative for longer and creating more work. Tony didn’t spend long as a practitioner. He found a higher calling and a higher purpose as a leader, teacher, and mentor. Truth is, by doing so he made way more work than any one person could ever have made alone. Tony is responsible for most of the best work this industry has produced in the last 35 years.

We are his work. And all our work is his.