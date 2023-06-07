VCCP cements TfL as heritage design brand in OOH campaign

Transport for London (TfL) is launching a refresh of the Public Transport Safety messaging continuing its commitment to customer safety. The campaign has been created by VCCP London.

The refresh takes into account key insights around behavioural intervention to ensure the messaging is effective. Many customers might be familiar with safety phrases heard on the transport network, including ‘Mind the Gap’ which has become synonymous with TfL, but there are times and moments when safety incidents may be more likely to occur. Incidents can occur when customers are distracted, on autopilot, or on an unfamiliar journey. The aim of the campaign is to cut through these mindsets and prompt positive behavioural actions, by alerting them to the potential risks to ensure everyone has the information they need and customers feel confident travelling safely on the network. This campaign supports the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the transport network.

TfL and VCCP worked with Illustrator Andrew Hudson to create attention-grabbing OOH and DOOH executions which show scenarios that customers are familiar with such as looking down an escalator or at a set of closing doors, reinforcing key safety messages. Known for bright colours and bold typography, Andrew used 3D copy, created eye-catching textures throughout and used familiar patterns and shapes found across the network.