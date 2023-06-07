VCCP cements TfL as heritage design brand in OOH campaign
TFL is launching a refresh of the Public Transport Safety messaging
07 June 2023
Transport for London (TfL) is launching a refresh of the Public Transport Safety messaging continuing its commitment to customer safety. The campaign has been created by VCCP London.
The refresh takes into account key insights around behavioural intervention to ensure the messaging is effective. Many customers might be familiar with safety phrases heard on the transport network, including ‘Mind the Gap’ which has become synonymous with TfL, but there are times and moments when safety incidents may be more likely to occur. Incidents can occur when customers are distracted, on autopilot, or on an unfamiliar journey. The aim of the campaign is to cut through these mindsets and prompt positive behavioural actions, by alerting them to the potential risks to ensure everyone has the information they need and customers feel confident travelling safely on the network. This campaign supports the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury from the transport network.
TfL and VCCP worked with Illustrator Andrew Hudson to create attention-grabbing OOH and DOOH executions which show scenarios that customers are familiar with such as looking down an escalator or at a set of closing doors, reinforcing key safety messages. Known for bright colours and bold typography, Andrew used 3D copy, created eye-catching textures throughout and used familiar patterns and shapes found across the network.
1/3CLOSING_DOORS VCCP TFL
2/3HOLD_THE_HANDRAIL_spiral VCCP TFL
3/3WATCH_YOUR_STEP VCCP TFL
Wavemaker is responsible for the effective media planning of the campaign. It aims to ensure maximum impact is achieved for the safety messaging across the network on all modes of transport. A vital part of this is to ensure that the appropriate intervention message appeared on the OOH panels and digital screens across TfL’s media estate, in the most relevant location.
Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing & Behaviour Change at TfL said: “The safety of our customers is the number one priority for us and we want to make sure we are giving them all the support they need to travel safely. We are evolving the campaign to ensure it continues to cut through customers' mindsets whilst optimising our messages and placement across the network.''
Simon Learman, Creative Director at VCCP added: “We’ve created the campaign to communicate how customers should travel safely as part of TfL's commitment to keeping passengers safe. To do this effectively, we have made sure that the creative is positive, easy to understand and digest. It’s imperative that everyone who uses the transport network receives the information they need for their journey, whether they are new to the network or seasoned travellers.”
The campaign will run from today on OOH, DOOH and social and has been planned and executed by media agency Wavemaker UK. The campaign will run as part of internal comms and station staff engagement.