Walkers reignites the CrispIN or CrispOUT sandwich debate

Research has shown that whilst 68%of Brits enjoy the occasional bag of crisps with their sandwiches, only one in seven do so in out-of-home lunch sandwich occasions and only one in ten for in-home sandwich occasions. This shows there is huge headroom to grow the frequency of crisps at lunchtime, and in order to do so Walkers is bringing back its iconic #CrispIN or #CrispOUT campaign as part of its mission to make Walkers crisps inseparable with lunchtime sandwiches.

The campaign asks the nation if they are #CrispIN or #CrispOUT – but this year Walkers is upping the ante through the introduction of even more varieties of crisps from the Walkers portfolio such as Monster Munch, Wotsits, and Quavers to see if the nation is tempted to try a whole new range of snacks in their sandwiches.

At the heart of the campaign is a comical and provocative TVC, showing reactions to the new crisp additions and giving people more food for thought as they re-evaluate their stance, welcoming the idea that you can change your mind in the debate.

To complement the TVC and further elevate the debate, Walkers will also be going live with a range of OOH executions that presents different Walkers crisps and sandwich combinations and puts fun provocative lines to consumers asking if the combinations are outrageous or outstanding, ‘nom nom nom’ or ‘nah nah nah’?.

Philippa Pennington, Walkers Senior Marketing Manager at PepsiCo, said: “We are introducing new crisps from the Walkers portfolio and reigniting an iconic debate that has gripped the nation. We want to know if, by adding Wotsits, Monster Munch, and other iconic snacks, the nation thinks we have taken it a step too far - or whether these new combos are too tempting to resist”.

Mark Orbine, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, added: “You thought you knew whether you were #CrispIN or #CrispOUT, but with the addition of Monster Munch, Quavers & Wotsits, is it still so simple? This year we are upping the ante, stopping people in their tracks and getting them to rethink their position in the debate. You may say no to Walkers Salt & Vinegar in your bap but what about Wotsits in your bap? Now is that too far OR is it actually quite tempting?”.

The campaign launches on May 9th across TVC, social, and OOH and is being supported by a consumer PR campaign executed by the PR agency, Splendid. Coolr is supporting social and influencer activity.