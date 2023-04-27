Grab the keys and ride into the horizon with Honda

Placing the rider at the core of the campaign, the simple slogan was created to encourage fellowship and to engage the huge community of Honda Riders in Europe and show them that the motorcycle brand understands what is important to riding communities. That they can have fun, play and feel the adrenaline to the fullest at every moment and connect on the road. Without the community of riders, a road is just a road.

At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic 120” film which follows a number of different bike riders on the road, riding through various landscapes and climates showing that the community is open to everyone. It celebrates the camaraderie of being a rider whether you are strangers or longtime companions. The film depicts couples, friends and strangers riding the iconic Honda Motor Europe Motorcycles together and showcases the joy they feel on the road. The visually bold film begins with a voiceover stating “It’s just a road. One long empty road. When you choose to ride it you bring it to life”, highlighting the meaning riding can have. The music creates a relaxing experience, which accompanied with the voiceover, takes the audience on an emotive journey.

Nick Bennett, European Brand Marketing Section Manager at Honda Europe Motorcycles said: “We know that riding communities are very important to riders and we want to offer them a way to connect as they are the heart of our brand. We are proud of this campaign and the messages it conveys. There is a bike for everyone and you can find the right community for you.”

Beto Nahmad, Executive Creative Director at VCCP Spain added: “It is a pleasure for us to be able to work together and ride with Honda Motor Europe Motorcycles. It's an exciting race every day. We have realised that riders enjoy the road much more with their tight community, and without them, the road is just pavement. This ride has been all about teamwork, enjoying the emotions and friendship, and that's what life is all about.”

As the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer, inclusivity in riding is important to Honda, which is why the brand prides itself on offering a bike to suit everyone. It believes now is the perfect time to get out there and would like this campaign to inspire people to get on two wheels so they can experience the joy that comes from riding. This all ties back to Honda founder Soichiro Honda’s mantra of ‘mobility for all’. Anyone who wants to become a rider has the ability to become one with the right bike.

The campaign will run from today across Europe in countries including UK, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Czech, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary on social and online.

