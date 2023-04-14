Britain’s getting Tango’d all over again in New VCCP Campaign

Introducing a new brand platform ‘dangerously potent flavour’, the marketing campaign aims to attract a new core audience, Gen Z.

This is the second large scale campaign VCCP has launched for the brand following the award winning ‘Tanguru’ campaign which helped increase the brand’s popularity. The Britvic brand has enjoyed a successful year, growing by 56% in retail sales value to £84m, and cementing itself as the third largest and fastest growing fruit flavoured carbonate .

This campaign marks the first step into a new, long term brand platform that dramatises Tango’s dangerously potent flavour and will be brought to life by an integrated agency team comprised of VCCP, Girl&Bear (content creation studio), Infused (Britvic’s in-house social team), Whalar (content creators) Cirkle (PR), m/Six & Partners (Media) and Bloom (Visual Identity).

The iconic brand is on a mission to continue to increase its market share and introduce a younger generation to the delicious taste of Tango. Breaking the pre-existing category norms of the soft drinks market, Tango taps into its heritage distinct position of being bold, pushing boundaries and behaving mischievously, all while retaining its classic British humour roots.

At the heart of the campaign is a 60 second film directed by renowned comedic director, Ben Tonge, and produced by Girl&Bear signals a return to the daring and bold adverts of Tango from the 90s and 2000s. The comedic spot focuses on a police raid busting a Tango lab. The police surround a house before bursting in and arresting a group of illegal cooks. In the rooms there are berries in packets, hidden Tango cans and beakers and test tubes containing a purple liquid. One of the officers tries a drop of the purple liquid and cannot stop dancing as he is lost to the powerful flavour of Tango. Two other police officers assess and discover that it is exactly what they thought, “A Tango Dark Berry lab”. The PC who tasted a drop is revealed to be “completely Tango'd’. The film ends with a secret motherload of Tango Dark Berry being discovered behind a fake wall.

In a world where young people feel pressured to play it safe and do what’s expected of them, Tango wants to celebrate those who break free from the shackles of expectation and unashamedly go all in and fully express themselves. The audience's insights led to the creative idea of an imaginary world where Tango is such a dangerously powerful flavour with such an intense effect on users that the authorities want it banned.

Harriet Dyson, Marketing Controller Fruit Flavoured Carbonates at Britvic said: “Tango is a much loved bold british brand with a mischievous advertising heritage. We are excited to launch an exciting new campaign that demonstrates the power of our tangy fruit flavours. Bust is the first advert in our new ‘dangerously potent flavour’ campaign and we can’t wait for everyone to “Get Tango’d.”

George Wait, Creative Director at VCCP added: “Tango is the reason many of us got into advertising in the first place, so we all knew we had huge shoes to fill when coming up with an entirely new campaign for the brand. Tango has always pushed the boundaries on what's acceptable for a soft drink and we've tried to honour this heritage, taking the brand back to its roots of comedic hyperbole. To celebrate the product's powerful flavour we've created a world, redefining the whole perception of Tango as a substance and giving new life to the idea of getting Tango'd. We're all really excited to unleash this campaign on the world and continue to play in this slightly ridiculous, edgy and unmistakably 'Tango' universe we've created.”

The AV is being supported by a series of bold assets that are helping create a world where Tango is highly irresistible. The assets have bursts of bright colours against a black backdrop and hero the classic Orange, Apple and Dark Berry flavours.

Featuring the popular Dark Berry Sugar Free flavour – the new campaign continues promoting healthier consumer choices as part of Britvic’s Healthier People sustainability strategy.

The campaign will run in the UK from 15th April on TV, broadcast video on demand, social online video and cinema.

