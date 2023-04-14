How to win staff and influence people: VCCP Bee and the Art of Employee Engagement

It costs up to 60 per cent of an employee's salary to replace them when they leave, according to The Society for Human Resource Management. And the overall costs to the business of losing an employee can reach up to 200 per cent when taking into account the impact a leaver has on culture, morale, customer service, lost knowledge and brand advocacy.

Yet while most businesses, on average, spend around 10 per cent of their annual revenue on their marketing budgets, they spend only about 0.01 per cent of revenue on employee engagement. This disparity of investment has a knock-on effect on engagement insight, strategy, creativity and wider brand and commercial impact.

To help brand owners close this ‘engagement gap’ - the chasm between the carefully curated brand experience on the outside and the poor employee engagement experience on the inside – VCCP Group has launched a brand and employee engagement specialism. VCCP Bee will help companies to attract and retain talent by unifying the brand and employee experience.

VCCP Bee is headed by Huw Morgan, director of brand and employee engagement at VCCP London and a former head of internal comms at Virgin Media and Telefonica. We asked him to tell us more about why there’s a need for this type of offering and how VCCP Bee will unlock growth for businesses.

Creative Salon: Tell us the thinking behind the launch of VCCP BEE?

Huw Morgan: The challenge we’re facing is that many companies are losing talent because of the ‘engagement gap’ - the chasm between the carefully curated brand experience on the outside and the poor employee engagement experience on the inside.

It helps explain why only 9 per cent of UK employees are engaged at work, according to Gallup.

With the launch of VCCP BEE, we want to challenge this engagement gap by unifying the brand and employee experience. Our competitive advantage will come from our ability to bring together external and internal brand building expertise to improve comms and engagement across the employee journey from attraction to exit. From using behavioural science, data and AI to better understand changing employee behaviours and preferences to tapping into VCCP Group’s branding, design, film, social, digital and experiential expertise to create more personalised, holistic, purpose-led communications and engagement experiences.

What's the most important thing businesses need to know about the value of employee engagement?

There’s an abundance of research about the link between engagement and talent retention. In fact, VCCP has just run a study which has found that 64 per cent of people would leave their employer in the next 6-12 months if they don’t invest in the employee experience.

We also found that, of those participants who are too nervous to make the leap today despite feeling less secure in their job than they did last year, 47 per cent say they would leave as soon as their confidence in the market returns.

As well as the positive impact on retention, research also consistently finds that engaged employees take fewer absence days, deliver more productivity and a better customer experience than less engaged employees.

From a marketing standpoint, arguably the greatest benefit is that engaged employees can be your most powerful brand ambassadors. Research from Social Media Today found that content shared by employees receives 8x more engagement than content shared by brand channels.

No one doubts the sizable levels of research that support the fact that engaged employees are more productive employees. Often leaders default to more tactical initiatives, such as flexible working or remote working. But are you advocating for more of a cultural shift in businesses?

Absolutely. Flexible working is slightly different because, post pandemic, many office workers expect flexible or remote working to be part of the deal. Other tactical initiatives like free fruit or gym discounts, while welcomed and enjoyed, are unlikely to influence engagement if the culture makes them miserable. Most people want to work for businesses that foster a positive culture that everyone buys into and feels a vital part of. Values have an important part to play in helping people to navigate the business culture. The problem is that there’s also a gap between the values that businesses project and those they actually live.

According to research from MIT Sloan, most large businesses are suffering from a ‘culture gap’, which is the disconnect between the values that an organisation claims to hold dear and the cultural reality on the ground as experienced by the people that work there.

The research revealed that there is no correlation between the cultural values a company emphasises in its published statements and how well the company lives up to those values in the eyes of employees. This is part of the challenge we aim to address with VCCP BEE.