TfL puts price front and centre in new ‘Champion Value’ campaign

The integrated campaign was created in partnership with Wavemaker UK and VCCP London

By creative salon

24 August 2023

Transport for London (TfL), in partnership with Wavemaker UK and VCCP London, has launched a brand-new integrated campaign that aims to highlight both the value and the modes of travel available to Londoners across the public transport network.

‘Champion Value’ showcases the value and benefit that TfL customers get when they use the many travel modes, whether it be the Tube, Buses, Tram, London Overground, or the DLR, that TfL has to offer. Drawing on the strongest benefits of the TfL network: speed, convenience, frequency, and all-day travel the creative is accompanied by a consistent campaign message personalised to the mode of transport. For example, 'For Fast, Think Underground'. The campaign also highlights features including daily capping, off-peak times and the bus and tram Hopper fare, that continue to make public transport a great value option for Londoners and international visitors.

The creative developed by VCCP London, celebrates the moment people tap into the network and are transported to their destination via a colourful visual vortex of direction and speed. Using TfL’s brand assets, the high impact campaign brings together the colours of the network, card reader and roundel alongside authentic sounds and the people of London to create the visual feast.

A proudly all-London campaign, VCCP worked with London-based Director, Christian Bevilacqua and photographer, Hanina Pinnick alongside a cast of Londoners who all use the TfL network themselves.

The campaign will span multiple channels including online film, digital content, posters and radio. The film and radio executions also use iconic sounds from across the network, such as bus and tram bells, card readers, acceleration of the tube, and of course, 'Mind The Gap'.

Digital out of home channels will also help to target specific price messages to the exact zones, times of day and days of the week making sure that the campaign is relevant to a wide range of Londoners for both price and mode of transport. The media approach was planned and executed by Wavemaker UK with support from DOOH.com.

‘Champion Value’ sits alongside the Mayor’ of London’s strategy to get 80 per cent of Londoners' trips made on foot, by cycle or using public transport by 2041.

Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing and Behaviour Change, TfL, said: “Public transport continues to be a vital part of London’s economic recovery and we’re immensely proud of our new campaign that celebrates the great value our public transport services offer our customers. The campaign emphasising the different benefits of each mode of transport, whether it’s speed, cost or convenience, underpinned by our best value fares.”

Simon Learman, Creative Director, VCCP London, added: “By leaning into the iconic and much-loved graphic world of TfL, we remind Londoners how they are served by the best public transport system in the world. It’s fast, well-priced and will energise their lives. Wherever and whenever you want to go, TfL is the answer.”

