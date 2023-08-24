TfL puts price front and centre in new ‘Champion Value’ campaign

The creative developed by VCCP London, celebrates the moment people tap into the network and are transported to their destination via a colourful visual vortex of direction and speed. Using TfL’s brand assets, the high impact campaign brings together the colours of the network, card reader and roundel alongside authentic sounds and the people of London to create the visual feast.

A proudly all-London campaign, VCCP worked with London-based Director, Christian Bevilacqua and photographer, Hanina Pinnick alongside a cast of Londoners who all use the TfL network themselves.

The campaign will span multiple channels including online film, digital content, posters and radio. The film and radio executions also use iconic sounds from across the network, such as bus and tram bells, card readers, acceleration of the tube, and of course, 'Mind The Gap'.

Digital out of home channels will also help to target specific price messages to the exact zones, times of day and days of the week making sure that the campaign is relevant to a wide range of Londoners for both price and mode of transport. The media approach was planned and executed by Wavemaker UK with support from DOOH.com.

‘Champion Value’ sits alongside the Mayor’ of London’s strategy to get 80 per cent of Londoners' trips made on foot, by cycle or using public transport by 2041.