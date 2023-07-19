VCCP Maynards Jouster HERO

Maynards Bassetts unveils 'Set the juice loose' campaign

The OOH campaign was created by VCCP London

By creative salon

19 July 2023

Following the release of the ‘I Spy Maynards’ campaign last summer, Maynards Bassetts and agency of record, VCCP London have unveiled an OOH campaign to remind the nation just how juicy Maynards Bassetts' Wine Gums and Jelly Babies really are.

Continuing with the brand campaign ‘Set the juice loose’, VCCP London is once again re-energising the playful line with a modern twist for a new audience. Targeting lapsed fans, the campaign aims to tap into the nostalgia of the original and much loved sweet brand, Maynards Bassetts.

Cementing itself as the brand that loves OOH, the brand’s latest campaign depicts delicious Wine Gums and Jelly Babies which are under attack from a series of collectible figurines. Desperate to release the juice that the sweets contain, the battle scenes are meant to bring a smile.

To bring the playful images to life, ‘Jouster’, ‘Archer’, and the 'Diver’ were all designed, 3D printed, hand-painted, aged and VCCP worked with photographer Franck Allais to create the final shots.

In a bid to drive awareness and spark conversations, the posters will be placed in impactful and high reach locations to drive maximum impact. The media strategy, executed by Publicis Media, will also use CACI data to target consumers located at areas which index high with Candies category sales.

Amy Lawson, Senior Brand Manager, Mondelēz International said: “We are thrilled to bring a joyful twist to our Set the Juice Loose campaign this year with the ambition to put the delicious taste of our sweets at the heart of this creative and bring a smile to those who will see it”

David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP London added: “In our increasingly complicated world, what a joy it is to make some properly simple, smile-in-the-mind, posters.”

‘Set the Juice Loose’ is live from today in the UK until 13th August. The media strategy and buying was realised by Publicis Media.

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Set the Juice Loose

CLIENT: Maynards Bassetts

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

DEPUTY EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Daniel Glover-James

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Elias Torres

HEAD OF ART: Ali Augur

MODEL MAKERS: Ben Millar and Christopher Peacey

MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Izi Hutchinson

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Lily Hubbard

GLOBAL PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ollie Latham

PLANNER: Priscilla Britton

AGENCY SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Diana Turchi

AGENCY JUNIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Emily Dunn

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis Media

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

PHOTOGRAPHER: Franck Allais

PHOTO ASSISTANT: Oliver Clyde

DIGI OP: Nathan Perkins

GREEN STEWARD: Bongani Munatsi

CGI ARTIST: David McLeod

CGI AGENT: Bernstein & Andruli

RETOUCHERS: Peter Stedman and Alex Stout at Stanley’s Post

DESIGNER: Rohit Sharma

ARTWORKERS: James Perry, Adam Cook

