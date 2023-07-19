Maynards Bassetts unveils 'Set the juice loose' campaign
The OOH campaign was created by VCCP London
19 July 2023
Following the release of the ‘I Spy Maynards’ campaign last summer, Maynards Bassetts and agency of record, VCCP London have unveiled an OOH campaign to remind the nation just how juicy Maynards Bassetts' Wine Gums and Jelly Babies really are.
Continuing with the brand campaign ‘Set the juice loose’, VCCP London is once again re-energising the playful line with a modern twist for a new audience. Targeting lapsed fans, the campaign aims to tap into the nostalgia of the original and much loved sweet brand, Maynards Bassetts.
Cementing itself as the brand that loves OOH, the brand’s latest campaign depicts delicious Wine Gums and Jelly Babies which are under attack from a series of collectible figurines. Desperate to release the juice that the sweets contain, the battle scenes are meant to bring a smile.
To bring the playful images to life, ‘Jouster’, ‘Archer’, and the 'Diver’ were all designed, 3D printed, hand-painted, aged and VCCP worked with photographer Franck Allais to create the final shots.
In a bid to drive awareness and spark conversations, the posters will be placed in impactful and high reach locations to drive maximum impact. The media strategy, executed by Publicis Media, will also use CACI data to target consumers located at areas which index high with Candies category sales.
Amy Lawson, Senior Brand Manager, Mondelēz International said: “We are thrilled to bring a joyful twist to our Set the Juice Loose campaign this year with the ambition to put the delicious taste of our sweets at the heart of this creative and bring a smile to those who will see it”
David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director at VCCP London added: “In our increasingly complicated world, what a joy it is to make some properly simple, smile-in-the-mind, posters.”
‘Set the Juice Loose’ is live from today in the UK until 13th August. The media strategy and buying was realised by Publicis Media.
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Set the Juice Loose
CLIENT: Maynards Bassetts
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
DEPUTY EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman
ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Daniel Glover-James
ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Elias Torres
HEAD OF ART: Ali Augur
MODEL MAKERS: Ben Millar and Christopher Peacey
MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Izi Hutchinson
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Lily Hubbard
GLOBAL PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ollie Latham
PLANNER: Priscilla Britton
AGENCY SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Diana Turchi
AGENCY JUNIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Emily Dunn
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis Media
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear
PHOTOGRAPHER: Franck Allais
PHOTO ASSISTANT: Oliver Clyde
DIGI OP: Nathan Perkins
GREEN STEWARD: Bongani Munatsi
CGI ARTIST: David McLeod
CGI AGENT: Bernstein & Andruli
RETOUCHERS: Peter Stedman and Alex Stout at Stanley’s Post
DESIGNER: Rohit Sharma
ARTWORKERS: James Perry, Adam Cook