Maynards Bassetts unveils 'Set the juice loose' campaign

Continuing with the brand campaign ‘Set the juice loose’, VCCP London is once again re-energising the playful line with a modern twist for a new audience. Targeting lapsed fans, the campaign aims to tap into the nostalgia of the original and much loved sweet brand, Maynards Bassetts.

Cementing itself as the brand that loves OOH, the brand’s latest campaign depicts delicious Wine Gums and Jelly Babies which are under attack from a series of collectible figurines. Desperate to release the juice that the sweets contain, the battle scenes are meant to bring a smile.

To bring the playful images to life, ‘Jouster’, ‘Archer’, and the 'Diver’ were all designed, 3D printed, hand-painted, aged and VCCP worked with photographer Franck Allais to create the final shots.

In a bid to drive awareness and spark conversations, the posters will be placed in impactful and high reach locations to drive maximum impact. The media strategy, executed by Publicis Media, will also use CACI data to target consumers located at areas which index high with Candies category sales.