VCCP Muller Love Every Bit

Müller calls on nation to embrace their yoghurt-eating rituals

Created by VCCP, the master-brand campaign promotes three different Müller products

By creative salon

18 July 2023

Yoghurt brand Müller has unveiled a masterbrand campaign in a bid to show the nation that there is (still) a Müller for everyone.

The integrated campaign, created by agency of record VCCP London, includes a bold and distinctive creative, playfully reminding the nation of its status. At the heart of the campaign, sit three films which each hero a different Müller product and a different eating ritual.

‘Teacher’, ‘Family Tradition’ and ‘The Drop’ all bring to life Müller’s new brand platform, ‘Love Every Bit’ devised using insight from consumer research which revealed that the thing people love most about Müller products are the little rituals they get to enjoy with every single one.

‘Teacher’ tells the story of a schoolteacher in the school lunchroom who has to lick the creamy yogurt from the lid of her Müller Corner, no matter the consequences.

The ‘Family Tradition’, tells a true coming of age story focusing on a young boy who wants to break free from his family’s age old traditions of eating cold Müller Rice and enjoy his product warm.

Finally, ‘The Drop’ tells the story of a newsreader who simply has to have his last drop of Müller FRijj.

Markéta Kristlová, Brand Equity Lead at Müller Yogurt & Desserts, said: “We’re excited to celebrate some of our most loved products in our new masterbrand campaign. We’re on a mission to remind the nation what makes Müller special while introducing our products to a whole new audience. What better way than through heroing the eating rituals that our consumers have and letting them know they can eat our products in any way they want to enjoy every last bit.”

Colin McKean and Emma Houlston, Creative Directors at VCCP London, added: “It's not every day you get the chance to start the next chapter in a proper, fabric-of-the-nation brand's story. There's so much affection for Müller's iconic products and it's been a revelation to discover the little eccentricities and rituals people have with them. We're super proud of the work and hope everyone who appreciates a Müller yogurt, milkshake, or rice pudding, in whatever outlandish manner, really does love every bit.”

Targeting lapsed buyers, the campaign aims to boost brand awareness and to remind consumers of its role as a fabric of the nation brand.

'Love Every Bit' will run from today until 19th November across TV, VOD, YouTube. Media has been planned and executed by EssenceMediacom.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Müller - Love Every Bit

CLIENT: Müller

STRATEGY & MARKETING DIRECTOR: Toby Bevans

EQUITY LEAD: Markéta Kristlová

SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Michaela Hickey

BRAND MANAGER: Maiya Patel

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

GLOBAL CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Darren Bailes

CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Colin McKean & Emma Houlston

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Paul Kocur

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Chris Willis

CEO: Cliff Hall

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Nick van Buuren

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Sophia Abdo

GROUP HEAD OF PLANNING: Andrew Perkins

EXECUTIVE PLANNING DIRECTOR: Max Keane

SENIOR PLANNER: Matt Hayes

AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Rosie Good

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Katy Dale

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: EssenceMediacom

EDIT HOUSE: Assembly Rooms

EDITOR: Adam Spivey

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: 1920

VFX PRODUCER: Ross Culligan

COLOURIST: Kai Van Beers

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: WAVE

SOUND ENGINEER: Jeff Smith

SOUND PRODUCER: Beth Tomblin

MNEMONIC: DLMDD

COMPOSER: Tom Bromley

PRODUCERS: Erin McCullough & Lizz Harman

Production Company: Stink Films

Director: Traktor

Executive Producer: Andrew Levene

Producer: Ben Roberts

Production Manager: Alice Evans

Production Assistant: Jess Glaus

Location Manager: Toby Haak

1st AD: Ben Gill

2nd AD: Alix Williams

Runner: Ernest Gill / Kleo Andreou / Tiger Brewer / Slavi Gaitt

Director of Photography: Alex Barber

Focus Puller: James Smith

2nd AC: Liam Reardon

2nd Focus Puller: Barney Batchelor

Camera Operator: Rupert Thornstein

DIT: Elvin Prentice

Video Playback: Robert Toft

Sound Recordist: Quillon Larratt

Gaffer: Lee Wilson

Production Designer: Nick Foley-Oates

Prop stylist: Claudia Lyster

Prop master: Chris Brett / Simon Clift

Wardrobe Stylist: Rosa Dias

Make-Up Artist: Lu Hinton

Casting director: Kate & Lou Casting

Edit company: The Assembly Rooms

Editor: Adam Spivey

Edit Producer: Daniel Breheny

Post Company: Nineteentwenty

Post Producer: Ross Culligan

Post Artists: Bill McNamara

Colourist: Kai Van Beers

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.