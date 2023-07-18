Müller calls on nation to embrace their yoghurt-eating rituals

Markéta Kristlová, Brand Equity Lead at Müller Yogurt & Desserts, said: “We’re excited to celebrate some of our most loved products in our new masterbrand campaign. We’re on a mission to remind the nation what makes Müller special while introducing our products to a whole new audience. What better way than through heroing the eating rituals that our consumers have and letting them know they can eat our products in any way they want to enjoy every last bit.”

Colin McKean and Emma Houlston, Creative Directors at VCCP London, added: “It's not every day you get the chance to start the next chapter in a proper, fabric-of-the-nation brand's story. There's so much affection for Müller's iconic products and it's been a revelation to discover the little eccentricities and rituals people have with them. We're super proud of the work and hope everyone who appreciates a Müller yogurt, milkshake, or rice pudding, in whatever outlandish manner, really does love every bit.”

Targeting lapsed buyers, the campaign aims to boost brand awareness and to remind consumers of its role as a fabric of the nation brand.

'Love Every Bit' will run from today until 19th November across TV, VOD, YouTube. Media has been planned and executed by EssenceMediacom.