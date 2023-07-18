Müller calls on nation to embrace their yoghurt-eating rituals
Created by VCCP, the master-brand campaign promotes three different Müller products
18 July 2023
Yoghurt brand Müller has unveiled a masterbrand campaign in a bid to show the nation that there is (still) a Müller for everyone.
The integrated campaign, created by agency of record VCCP London, includes a bold and distinctive creative, playfully reminding the nation of its status. At the heart of the campaign, sit three films which each hero a different Müller product and a different eating ritual.
‘Teacher’, ‘Family Tradition’ and ‘The Drop’ all bring to life Müller’s new brand platform, ‘Love Every Bit’ devised using insight from consumer research which revealed that the thing people love most about Müller products are the little rituals they get to enjoy with every single one.
‘Teacher’ tells the story of a schoolteacher in the school lunchroom who has to lick the creamy yogurt from the lid of her Müller Corner, no matter the consequences.
The ‘Family Tradition’, tells a true coming of age story focusing on a young boy who wants to break free from his family’s age old traditions of eating cold Müller Rice and enjoy his product warm.
Finally, ‘The Drop’ tells the story of a newsreader who simply has to have his last drop of Müller FRijj.
Markéta Kristlová, Brand Equity Lead at Müller Yogurt & Desserts, said: “We’re excited to celebrate some of our most loved products in our new masterbrand campaign. We’re on a mission to remind the nation what makes Müller special while introducing our products to a whole new audience. What better way than through heroing the eating rituals that our consumers have and letting them know they can eat our products in any way they want to enjoy every last bit.”
Colin McKean and Emma Houlston, Creative Directors at VCCP London, added: “It's not every day you get the chance to start the next chapter in a proper, fabric-of-the-nation brand's story. There's so much affection for Müller's iconic products and it's been a revelation to discover the little eccentricities and rituals people have with them. We're super proud of the work and hope everyone who appreciates a Müller yogurt, milkshake, or rice pudding, in whatever outlandish manner, really does love every bit.”
Targeting lapsed buyers, the campaign aims to boost brand awareness and to remind consumers of its role as a fabric of the nation brand.
'Love Every Bit' will run from today until 19th November across TV, VOD, YouTube. Media has been planned and executed by EssenceMediacom.
