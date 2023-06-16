O2 and VCCP unveil 'Roam on' holiday campaign

Working with UK agency of record VCCP London, the brand's roaming campaign ties into the new brand ethos 'See What You Can Do' which aims to remind the nation that O2 customers can travel without hidden roaming charges.

‘Roam on’ - also created in collaboration with Bernadette and Girl&Bear - kicks off with a brand-new 40 second TVC which features O2’s blue robot, Bubl, and will run across TV, cinema, BVOD and OLV. Set to Lizzo’s anthem ‘Phone’, the film follows a series of holidaymakers and their holiday dramas after having to turn roaming off on their phones. The ad resolves with Bubl switching on an O2 customers’ data roaming, helping her find her way and enabling her to stride off towards an epic holiday.

The visual play with the 'Roam on' toggle will extend beyond AV and into other channels, with holiday makers set to see warning signs about the imminent loss of inclusive data for those not on O2 displayed in and around airports.

Following a hugely successful partnership in 2022, O2 has also signed up to be the official network partner of ITV’s hit show, Love Island, for a second year running. Targeting a younger audience, the campaign will see loveable brand mascot, Bubl, take up the role of a Love Island fan and insider, providing exclusive access to the Islanders at key moments and serving up sizzling content throughout the season.

As well as a 10 second TV ad and social media activations, a targeted Love Island media campaign executed through Manning Gottlieb OMD will target non-O2 customers, encouraging them to recouple and roam on with O2 using show language such as “Roaming charges giving you the ick”, as well as showcasing funny Love Island footage around key series moments. The creative will also roll out in OOH, O2 retail stores across the country and across Love Island inventory such as the Love Island app; all highlighting the Love Island visual world and sunny climes of Mallorca whilst reinforcing the ‘Roam on’ proposition.