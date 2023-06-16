O2 and VCCP unveil 'Roam on' holiday campaign
With the summer holiday season upon us, the phone network has launched a brand-new through the line roaming campaign
16 June 2023
Mobile phone network O2 has unveiled a roaming campaign in a bid to remind the nation that O2 is the only major UK network not to charge customers extra for EU roaming.
Working with UK agency of record VCCP London, the brand's roaming campaign ties into the new brand ethos 'See What You Can Do' which aims to remind the nation that O2 customers can travel without hidden roaming charges.
‘Roam on’ - also created in collaboration with Bernadette and Girl&Bear - kicks off with a brand-new 40 second TVC which features O2’s blue robot, Bubl, and will run across TV, cinema, BVOD and OLV. Set to Lizzo’s anthem ‘Phone’, the film follows a series of holidaymakers and their holiday dramas after having to turn roaming off on their phones. The ad resolves with Bubl switching on an O2 customers’ data roaming, helping her find her way and enabling her to stride off towards an epic holiday.
The visual play with the 'Roam on' toggle will extend beyond AV and into other channels, with holiday makers set to see warning signs about the imminent loss of inclusive data for those not on O2 displayed in and around airports.
Following a hugely successful partnership in 2022, O2 has also signed up to be the official network partner of ITV’s hit show, Love Island, for a second year running. Targeting a younger audience, the campaign will see loveable brand mascot, Bubl, take up the role of a Love Island fan and insider, providing exclusive access to the Islanders at key moments and serving up sizzling content throughout the season.
As well as a 10 second TV ad and social media activations, a targeted Love Island media campaign executed through Manning Gottlieb OMD will target non-O2 customers, encouraging them to recouple and roam on with O2 using show language such as “Roaming charges giving you the ick”, as well as showcasing funny Love Island footage around key series moments. The creative will also roll out in OOH, O2 retail stores across the country and across Love Island inventory such as the Love Island app; all highlighting the Love Island visual world and sunny climes of Mallorca whilst reinforcing the ‘Roam on’ proposition.
Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing, Virgin Media O2 said: “Whether heading to Malta or Mallorca, our latest roaming campaign showcases the magic our customers can experience when travelling across Europe thanks to no hidden roaming charges on O2. The campaign brings to life Bubl’s playful yet helpful approach to showing our customers how they can keep connected and use their phone as they would at home, avoiding any last minute struggles to download music, find their hotel or translate a questionable menu choice!”
Richard Nott, creative director, VCCP London added: “It turns out that EU roaming charges are so annoying that it's not just us humans that hate them - even little blue robots do too. That's why Bubl's determined to do something about them this summer, so we can all Roam On at no extra cost from our lilos and sunbeds.”
Credits
Virgin Media O2
DIRECTOR OF BRAND AND MARKETING - Simon Groves
MARKETING DIRECTOR - Simon Valcarcel
HEAD OF CAMPAIGNS - Richard Bown
SOCIAL AND CONTENT LEAD - Morgan Browne
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER - Natasha Griffiths
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER - Kate Skeggs
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER- Dominic Smith
CAMPAIGN MANAGER - Iona Murray-Spink
CAMPAIGN MANAGER- Amrita Kandhola
VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTORS - Richard Nott and David Feldman
CREATIVE - Abigail Williams
CREATIVE - Whitney Tam
CREATIVE - Emma Jackson
CREATIVE - Aly Golani
SOCIAL CREATIVES: Hannah Mahony, Jenna Balfour, Becky Harrison
SOCIAL & INFLUENCE MANAGER: Lydia Ballard
MANAGING PARTNER - Emma Whitmarsh
HEAD OF SOCIAL & INNOVATION: Alex Dalman
BUSINESS DIRECTOR - Charlotte Powell
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jonathan Andrews
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER - Luke Chaplin
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER - Connor Fairfield
ACCOUNT MANAGER - Sarah Wells
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE - Maya Hussey
ACCOUNT COORDINATOR: Ibilola Feyisitan
DEPUTY HEAD OF PLANNING - Jenny Nichols
PLANNING DIRECTORS - Hannah Martin, Rob Estreitinho
PLANNER - Alex Orton
GIRL&BEAR
DESIGN DIRECTOR - Adam Edwards
SENIOR DESIGNER - Rob Churcher
DESIGNER - Leila Amin
SENIOR DESIGNER - Rohit Sharma
SENIOR DESIGNER - Clary Vikstrom
SENIOR DESIGNER - Matt Mongomery Taylor
SENIOR DESIGNER - Matous Martak
SENIOR DESIGNER: Bruno Rovarotto
SENIOR DESIGNER: Carl Sherry
SENIOR DESIGNER: Matous Martak
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR - Simon Keyworth
TV PRODUCER - Izzie Haak
INTEGRATED SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER - Charlotte McCluskey
INTEGRATED SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER - Giselle Sambrook-Smith
INTEGRATED SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Rose Nott
ARTLAB:
STUDIO MANAGER - James Perry
ASSISTANT STUDIO MANAGER - Sam Weight
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER - Toby Kadir
SENIOR ARTWORKER - Liam Leal
SENIOR ARTWORKER: Paul Craig
BERNADETTE
CREATIVE DIRECTOR - Jon Bancroft
PROJECT DIRECTOR - Ravi Patel
DIGITAL PRODUCERS: Alexia Mulet, Luke Dougherty, Francesco Segramora
SENIOR DESIGNER - Filip Stanek
SENIOR DESIGNER: Claire Ashfield
SENIOR DESIGNER: Simon Bostock
DESIGNER: Ivan Huri
DESIGNER: Dexter Marshall
Production Company - FLIPT
DIRECTOR - Tiny Bullet
FOUNDER / EP - Philippa Thomas
COFOUNDER / EP - Trent Simpson
PRODUCER - Adam Saward
PRODUCTION MANAGER - Matt Bulaitis
DOP - Joe Douglas
POST PRODUCTION - The Mill
VFX SHOOT SUPERVISOR - Ruslan Borysov
VFX 2D SUPERVISOR - Dan Lorenzini
CG SUPERVISOR - Nick Slade
ANIMATION LEAD - Chris Welsby
VFX PRODUCER - Polly Roberts
LINE PRODUCER - Katie Gillard & Vikram Salvi
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT - Sam Ashby
VFX PRODUCTION COORDINATOR - Manish Kumar Tripathi
PROJECT LEAD - Manoj Palan
COMP - Davide Metti, Shaik Abdul Adil, Karthikeyan M D, Aasheesh Singh
DFX SUPE - Vivek Gopalrao Tekale
CG MODELLING - Shravan Srikanth
CG RIGGING - Andreas Graichen & Paolo Ceresa
CG ANIMATION - Chris Welsby, Rachel Ward, Kalpesh Bhikhabhai Patel, Minesh Ashok Nilankar, Jaykumar Patel
CG LIGHTING - Nick Slade, Giacomo Cavalletti, Sujith Sasankan
CG FX - Victor Skarbye
COLOURIST - Philip Hambi
COLOUR PRODUCER - Polly Roberts
SOUND DESIGN - 750
SOUND ENGINEER - Sam Ashwell
PRODUCER - Olivia Ray
STANLEY’S POST
Paul Stokoe
Tash Parsons
MEDIA AGENCY - OMD MG
CLIENT BUSINESS DIRECTOR - Will Maclure
PARTNERSHIPS BUSINESS DIRECTOR - Natalie Christoforou
CLIENT ACCOUNT DIRECTOR - Anneka Williams
CLIENT SENIOR EXECUTIVE - Larah Eleftheriou
PAID SOCIAL ACCOUNT DIRECTOR - Huda Nour