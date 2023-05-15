Hard seltzer brand White Claw launches campaign

The campaign will launch first in the UK and the hard seltzer brand worked with global agency of record, VCCP to develop the campaign, looking to hero people who are making waves in areas where others see none. Embodying the refreshing, pioneering attitude that drives White Claw, the campaign champions those who share the same attitude never standing still and always looking to experience something new, and find interesting and innovative ways to do things.

With its triple-wave logo and refreshing taste, White Claw is challenging traditional alcoholic drinks across the globe. For something light and refreshing, there’s not a lot to choose from in the existing alcoholic category, but White Claw has disrupted the beverage industry with its unique process and natural taste for unmatched refreshment. Building on the ‘Bring The Wave’ platform, the multi-channel campaign represents the next wave and further cements White claw’s place as a market leader and a true pioneer.

Launching with a partnership with Channel 4, the hero 30” BVOD directed by renowned sports action director Simon Thussbas is visually as refreshing as the taste of White Claw itself. The work heroes those who are turning the city into a playground. Wakeboarding in canals, dancing on longboards, skimming fountains and soaring on wing-foils; they never stand still and never take the expected for an answer.

Michael Dean, Marketing Director at Mark Anthony Brands UK said: “We’re incredibly excited to see Bring the Wave hit the UK shores this summer at exactly when White Claw drinkers are back outside socialising. Our integrated summer campaign will extend from media channels Channel4, paid social and video, and will turn up at some disruptive offline brand activations. So more consumers can experience White Claw’s wave of refreshment.”

Laura Muse, Creative Director at VCCP added: “Doing things differently and challenging the status quo is exactly how we love to come at problems. A product like White Claw, that is changing how people think about drinking, deserved a campaign that’s active, energetic and fresh. It’s a mindset we can all relate to and a vibe we can all get on board with.”

White Claw aims to continue to grow the brand by creating and ownable associations when reaching new audiences like its association with board sports, while also integrating key product attributes such as its refreshing taste.

The campaign will run on BVOD (Channel 4), Social and YouTube.

Credits:

Client: Mark Anthony Brands International

Agency: VCCP

Creative director: Laura Muse

Creatives: Tomás Azoubel Lima, Ana Marques

Business director: Gary Bonsels

Account director: Trishika Ramrakha

Planning director: Tiffany Mondesir

Agency creative producer: Slavica Delevic

Media buying agency: The Kite Factory

Media planners: Anthony Abou-Zeid, Alastair Byrom, Emily Smith

Production company: Girl&Bear

Director: Simon Thussbas @ Mischfabrik

Producer: Sam Breen

Editor: Syd Harvey @ Girl&Bear

Executive producer: Simon Plant

Post production company: Girl&Bear

Post producer: Mehmet Altar

Colourist: Syd Harvey @ Girl&Bear

Audio post-production company: Jungle

Sound engineer: Luke Isom

Photographer: Alex Grymanis