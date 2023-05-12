VCCP's debut work for Chilly’s flips the ordinary

Chilly’s new Series 2 Flip has been created to attract a younger, more active audience to the brand that rejects conventional paths. Described as ‘urban explorers’; they carefully choose products and brands that marry superior function with style.

Flip the Ordinary heroes the sophisticated design and colourful aesthetic that make the Series 2 Flip the perfect choice for people who are always on the move. Chilly’s ‘Flip the Ordinary’ was born from three truths:

First, a brand that flipped convention by normalising reusable, not single-use plastic, bottles

Second, a product with a flip cap designed to let you drink without constraints while on-the-go

Third, people’s desire to uncover new unexpected experiences and choose a better, more playful way

The product was originally called the Series 2 Sport but as part of VCCP’s creative brief, they had the license to change the name and developed the re-named Series 2 Flip to match the goals that Chilly’s wanted to achieve.

The OOH, OLV, social, and AV creative uses an optical illusion to dramatise the 'Flip the Ordinary’ strapline. In the creative a girl is sitting on a ledge, effortlessly leaning against a wall of water while taking a sip from her Chilly’s Series 2 Flip. Her hair flows upwards against gravity giving the viewer the impression that all is not as it seems.

This concept will be brought to life in a multi-sensory immersive experience in the heart of London called 'The House of Flip'. Free to enter, the event helps Brits understand Chilly’s mission of accelerating the adoption and everyday use of its reusable products. Visitors will be able to see the idea of ‘Flip the Ordinary’ brought to life in five interactive and Instagrammable rooms that take them on a 45-minute journey to bring to life features of the Series 2 Flip bottle. The rooms take inspiration from the five product colours and core features and include Chilly’s Beach, down in the Clouds, and the Infinity Abyss.

Sabina Ford, Marketing Director, at Chilly’s, said: “We are excited to work with VCCP on this project as we feel that the team truly understands what we are trying to achieve and are helping us make it a reality. People need the tools to make sustainability part of their everyday life and we are on a mission to create products that seamlessly fit into active urban lifestyles.”

Mark Orbine, Executive Creative Director at VCCP London added: “Chilly’s is making a real difference when it comes to making sustainability an easy thing to integrate into your everyday life. We’re thrilled to have been chosen and can’t wait to use our expertise to further their cause. Our approach and challenger attitude lends itself to a brand like Chilly’s, making this a great partnership."

Tara Marus, CEO at VCCP Media added: “This is yet another perfect example of a great integrated campaign, collaborating with a fantastic challenger client and their team as well as the planners and creatives at VCCP from the onset in order to develop a joined-up strategy and deliver something far more interesting than standard spot and space. We are really looking forward to seeing the stand-out creative and media placements as well as the bespoke urban live event ”

Since 2010, Chilly’s has been on a mission to accelerate the adoption and everyday use of its reusable products, replacing single-use items. As a quintessential challenger brand, it has created a category in the reusable market space for over a decade and has been driving change. Every product has been designed with convenience in mind to make the adoption of a sustainable lifestyle easier.