VCCP and Bensons for Beds reveal "Your Bed, Your Way"

The new campaign launches with a playful 30” film which opens with a couple on the hunt for a new bed and who find themselves overwhelmed by the sheer choice. Before they begin their shopping experience, the couple exhale ‘Where do we start?’ before being interrupted by a friendly Bensons for Beds shop assistant who comes to the rescue. The shop assistant asks the couple ‘how do you sleep?’ as she begins her investigation into finding the best bed for them. The couple look at each other and share that one partner is always hot, whilst one is always cold in bed. The shop assistant playfully reveals a miniature Bensons for Beds mattress in the palm of her hand which will cater to both their bedtime needs. As she unveils the mattresses properties, the mini mattress is dropped onto the showroom bed frame and magically expands. The couple continue to share other requirements necessary for their perfect bed, such as more storage or something more modern. As the customers list further bed criteria, the creative moves at a pace to keep up with the ongoing demands, revealing exactly how bespoke the approach is from Bensons for Beds to find ‘Your Bed, Your Way.’ The hero film draws to a close with the woman asking whether they have something in green, and the sales assistant is then seen to pull back the bed sheets to reveal the perfect bed for the couple as they make the bed their way. The film finishes with Bensons for Beds hero strapline; ‘Bensons for Beds. Sleep made better.’

The film is directed by celebrated director Jim Gilchrist, and the creative showcases the lengths Bensons for Beds will go to to match its customers to the right product in a fun and engaging way. In order to bring more theatre to the film, the creative plays with scale and perspective as it dramatises the range of choice customers have as they seek to find the perfect bed. The final product is a film which has a contemporary feel as the camera showcases interesting transitions between the styles of beds, highlighting the broad spectrum and flexibility of choice with the Bensons product.

Bensons for Beds’ chief commercial and digital officer Nick Collard said: “We’re passionate about helping every one of our customers have the best sleep they possibly can. We’re listening to our customers, and we know that great sleep is personal, so we’ve designed ‘your bed, your way’ so customers can find the perfect sleep solution for them. This new campaign is a reflection of how we are transforming our business to shine a light on the expertise and quality we offer as Britain seeks a good night’s sleep’. We’re thrilled with the execution of our vision by VCCP, Girl&Bear and VCCP CX as they worked to deliver a campaign which embodies the Bensons for Beds brand ethos whilst injecting a bit of fun and magic into the job of finding the perfect bed. No requirement is too demanding for Bensons. We’re committed to making ‘your bed, your way.’

Bensons for Beds puts sleep wellness at the heart of everything it does and the new campaign showcases its commitment to a ‘no one size fits all’ policy. From sleep position, to firmness preference, finding the best bed for a bad back, snoring spouse or differing sleeping temperatures, Bensons will do everything to help design the perfect, tailored sleep experience for its customers requirements.

Dan Colley, Creative Director at VCCP London added: "You spend 7 or 8 hours a night in your bed and most people live with theirs for 8 years or often longer. So choosing the right bed is crucial. You need a mattress that suits the way you sleep and a base or frame that appeals to your desire for style, storage, or both. But most people don’t know where or how to start. This campaign demonstrates the options available, while also simplifying the bed-buying process. The creative execution is very much set in the real world but utilises in-camera tricks and contemporary transitional-style effects to bring the excitement of the different available options to life, as the Bensons for Beds team work towards creating the perfect bed for their customers.”

Bensons for Beds latest brand campaign ‘Your bed, Your way’ is live and will roll out across TV, radio, digital, social and instore. All media has been planned and executed by the7stars. The video first campaign rolled out across TV, BVOD, Connected TV, radio, digital, social and in-store.

Ben Reilly, client lead at the7stars, said “This campaign truly sets Bensons apart in the marketplace. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with VCCP & Bensons to bring this amazing new creative platform to life”.

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: your bed, your way

CLIENT: Bensons for Beds

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Dan Colley

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Colin McKean

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Emma Houlston

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Ed Maxwell

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: David Jenkins

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Jemima Armfield

PLANNING PARTNER: George Everett

AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Helen Brownlie

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Katy Dale

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: the7tars

MEDIA PLANNER: Ben Reilly, Josh Jenkins, Lauren Clark. Isaac Atite, Charlotte Powers

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Outsider

DIRECTOR: Jim Gilchrist

EDITOR: Billy Mead @ TenThree

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Simon Elbourne

PRODUCER: Tex Travi

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: No.8

POST PRODUCER Charlotte Shearsmith

COLOURIST Alex Gregory

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: No.8

SOUND ENGINEER - Sam Robson