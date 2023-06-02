Cadbury Dairy Milk continues to shine a light on the innate generosity of humans

The new spot builds on the success of previous ads “Mum’s Birthday”, “Fence’’ "Bus" and "Garage" - which was voted the most effective ad of 2022 - and stays true to the formula but explores the rarely expressed moment in a father-son relationship where the relationship dynamic starts to change, and the child becomes both a friend and confidant.

The 60” TVC is set within a carpark and opens on a man sitting in a car pensively. Interrupted by his son calling, the conversation plays out on speakerphone. Learning that it was the father’s first day at a new job and hearing him doubt that it went well, the son responds by providing reassurance and comfort: his dad’s colleagues may be younger, but he has valuable experience. The film concludes with the son telling his dad to check the glove compartment and finding a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk that he had planted the chocolate in there to show his support.

The film was directed by celebrated director Steve Rogers who also directed “Garage” and although staying true to the Cadbury Dairy Milk storytelling formula, has taken the latest spot in a nuanced and fresh storytelling direction.

Jonathan McCarthy, head of global brand, Cadbury & Toblerone, said: “The Glass and a Half in everyone campaign is a big brand idea that serves as a platform for powerful stories and ‘Speakerphone’ is a more than worthy addition to the series, bringing a fresh perspective with different relationship dynamics and narrative structure whilst staying true to the core elements that makes the campaign so successful.”

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, executive creative directors at VCCP London, added: “We have a lot of love for Speakerphone, the fifth film in the glass and a half in everyone series. It’s probably the simplest, and yet the most ambitious, given the feeling we’re after using just one (rather brilliant) actor and a phone.”

The film launches in the UK today and will roll out across TV, BVOD & YouTube. Media planning and execution has been led by Publicis Media.

