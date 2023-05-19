VCCP launches summer campaign for Cadbury Caramilk ice-cream
New work for Froneri builds on the "You Already Know You're Going To Love It" platform
19 May 2023
Just in time for summer, ice-cream company Froneri is launching its integrated campaign for Cadbury’s most successful NPD ever, Caramilk - in ice-cream form. Building on its existing campaign platform, ’You Already Know You’re Going To Love It’, the work was created by global agency of record VCCP and brought to life by its content production studio Girl&Bear and product and service innovation company Bernadette.
Avoiding the usual category tropes of fantastical worlds and over the top indulgence, Froneri worked with VCCP to develop creative that goes against the norm, with stripped back, beautifully simple executions that focus on the key ingredient consumers can’t get enough of - Cadbury Caramilk chocolate. The creative, shot by photographer Sara Morris, shows an enticing tablet of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate with an ice-cream shaped hole cut out the middle of it.
The four month campaign is running across OOH, social, and digital, and is the latest chapter in the ‘You Already Know You’re Going To Love It’ platform that continues to support the Cadbury ice-cream range.
Charlotte Hambling, Global Marketing Manager at Froneri, said: “We are thrilled with the creative execution for the launch of Cadbury Caramilk in ice cream. It’s impactful and iconic, hero-ing the much loved Caramilk chocolate bar reimagined in ice-cream form. The ‘You Already Know you’re going to love it’ creative platform is performing very strongly, helping drive impressive growth results on the Cadbury ice-cream range.”
Daniel Glover-James and Elias Torres, Associate Creative Directors at VCCP, added: “It’s always very exciting to make a campaign with such a simple but strong idea. We tease consumers to imagine what the ice-cream is like instead of just showing it straight away… and even though it’s a new product, they already know they’re going to love it.”
Credits
CLIENT: Froneri
GLOBAL MARKETING MANAGER: Charlotte Hambling
SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Shreen Nobbel
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Birch and Jonny Parker
CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Elias Torres and Daniel Glover-James
CREATIVE TEAM: Ben Ecclestone and Egan Cardoso
MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Charlie Griffith
ACCOUNT DIRECTORS: Oliver Robinson & Trish Ramrakha
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Fiona Hanna
GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ollie Gilmore
SENIOR PLANNER: Gemma Smyth
AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Gaynor Goldring
AGENCY DIGITAL PRODUCER: Vanessa Troop
SOCIAL PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Adam Edwards
STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry
AGENCY INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Sally Greenwood
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: the7stars
PHOTOGRAPHER: Sara Morris