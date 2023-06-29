VCCP LINKEDIN DEI

LinkedIn helps people approach DEI conversations in the workplace

Working with VCCP, the professional network has produced a UK social video series to spotlight awkward conversations in the workplace

By Creative Salon

29 June 2023

LinkedIn has released a UK social video series to help people in the workplace approach sensitive topics around diversity, equity and inclusion.

Created in collaboration with VCCP, the campaign aims to spotlight real-life situations and open up conversations in the workplace.

According to LinkedIn’s 2023 'Future of Recruiting Report', Gen Z workers are looking for employers who value development and diversity, and are 17 per cent more likely than Gen X to prioritise inclusive workplaces with professionals with diverse backgrounds. This is mirrored by LinkedIn’s latest consumer research, which has found that lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace (51 per cent) is the biggest ‘red flag’ for Gen Z workers.

In response to this research, the professional network's campaign includes 60-second social films that address three DEI topics: visible difference, neurodiversity and race. The three films include real-life scenarios that have been brought to life, such as: 'When your colleague makes an awkward assumption’, ‘When someone has an unhealthy obsession with your hair’ and ‘When someone misinterprets your tics’.

Working with three expert voices on LinkedIn (Luke Manton, Laura Mathias and Stephen Adeoye), each person was given a brief to create a 60-second spot before a microwave ‘dings’ on a DEI topic that they feel strongly about. Taking inspiration from 'water cooler' chats, VCCP worked closely with these LinkedIn voices on the series to deliver a serious message about DEI conversations, in a way that feels light and accessible. In each film, the two characters are played by the LinkedIn experts themselves.

The goal of the campaign is to approach difficult conversations around DEI in the workplace, while educating and empowering professionals to create an inclusive environment.

Zara Easton, Head of Brand Marketing UK, LinkedIn, said: “Gen Z professionals want to openly discuss and address challenges of DEI in the workplace, and we see experts on LinkedIn sharing tips and experiences everyday to help people do this more. The content brings to life real stories we can all learn from, while shining a light on topics that younger workers care deeply about. We chose a playful direction, which plays off “awkward” British behaviour to capture people’s attention on these important topics in unexpected ways.”

Matt Lloyd, Deputy Executive Creative Director, VCCP London, added: “It's a difficult conversation by its very nature. A lot of people are scared of saying anything for fear of saying the wrong thing, so we needed to say it's ok to get it wrong if you then learn from those mistakes. But we didn’t want it to be too earnest or worthy, we wanted the uncomfortable situations to bring a smile, and that’s where Hannah Berry George and her great comedic touch brought them to life in all their awkward glory.”

The content series will feature on LinkedIn’s homepage as well across Meta and will run until 17 July.

CREDITS

LinkedIn

Group Head of Brand Marketing EMEA - Selena Gabat

Head of Brand Marketing, UK - Zara Easton

Social Marketing Manager, UK - Aston Brooks-Ashitey

Head of International Social Media & Integrated Marketing - Conor Bolton

Paid Social Lead, International Markets - Owais Tambe

Communications Lead - Bhairavi Shirish Jhaveri

Creator Manager, UK - Daniel Markovits

Agency: VCCP

Deputy Executive Creative Director - Matt Lloyd

Creatives - Chris Meaton + Cristina Vant, Tom Lee + Vicky David

Business Director - Scott Kennedy

Account Director - Harriet Sweetman

Senior Account Manager - Louise Fox

Head of Planning - Nicky Vita

Planning Director - Tiffany Mondesir

Planner - Julia Denby-Jones

Integrated Project Director - Louise Oliver

Mid-weight Integrated Creative Producer - Anni Dawson

Community and Influence Manager - Jumana Ismail

Production Company - Girl&Bear

Director - Hannah Berry George

Director of Photography - Jake Gabbay

Producer - Rory Calder

Post Producer - Amira Petker

Editor - Blake Dixon

Sound Engineer - Emily Vizard

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.