LinkedIn helps people approach DEI conversations in the workplace
Working with VCCP, the professional network has produced a UK social video series to spotlight awkward conversations in the workplace
29 June 2023
LinkedIn has released a UK social video series to help people in the workplace approach sensitive topics around diversity, equity and inclusion.
Created in collaboration with VCCP, the campaign aims to spotlight real-life situations and open up conversations in the workplace.
According to LinkedIn’s 2023 'Future of Recruiting Report', Gen Z workers are looking for employers who value development and diversity, and are 17 per cent more likely than Gen X to prioritise inclusive workplaces with professionals with diverse backgrounds. This is mirrored by LinkedIn’s latest consumer research, which has found that lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace (51 per cent) is the biggest ‘red flag’ for Gen Z workers.
In response to this research, the professional network's campaign includes 60-second social films that address three DEI topics: visible difference, neurodiversity and race. The three films include real-life scenarios that have been brought to life, such as: 'When your colleague makes an awkward assumption’, ‘When someone has an unhealthy obsession with your hair’ and ‘When someone misinterprets your tics’.
Working with three expert voices on LinkedIn (Luke Manton, Laura Mathias and Stephen Adeoye), each person was given a brief to create a 60-second spot before a microwave ‘dings’ on a DEI topic that they feel strongly about. Taking inspiration from 'water cooler' chats, VCCP worked closely with these LinkedIn voices on the series to deliver a serious message about DEI conversations, in a way that feels light and accessible. In each film, the two characters are played by the LinkedIn experts themselves.
The goal of the campaign is to approach difficult conversations around DEI in the workplace, while educating and empowering professionals to create an inclusive environment.
Zara Easton, Head of Brand Marketing UK, LinkedIn, said: “Gen Z professionals want to openly discuss and address challenges of DEI in the workplace, and we see experts on LinkedIn sharing tips and experiences everyday to help people do this more. The content brings to life real stories we can all learn from, while shining a light on topics that younger workers care deeply about. We chose a playful direction, which plays off “awkward” British behaviour to capture people’s attention on these important topics in unexpected ways.”
Matt Lloyd, Deputy Executive Creative Director, VCCP London, added: “It's a difficult conversation by its very nature. A lot of people are scared of saying anything for fear of saying the wrong thing, so we needed to say it's ok to get it wrong if you then learn from those mistakes. But we didn’t want it to be too earnest or worthy, we wanted the uncomfortable situations to bring a smile, and that’s where Hannah Berry George and her great comedic touch brought them to life in all their awkward glory.”
The content series will feature on LinkedIn’s homepage as well across Meta and will run until 17 July.
