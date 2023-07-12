TfL shines a light on the improvements being made across its network

The multi-channel campaign leads with a reportage style hero 40” film directed by Simon Ratigan, who returns to work for TfL. Leaning into the visual metaphor of light to highlight the ways that TfL is improving its network, the film explores the various improvements, big and small, to make journeys in London greener, safer and more accessible for all. The film features a combination of TfL staff and real Londoners who work on or use the network and tells the story of a better London that has been made brighter by the whole range of innovations that TfL has to offer.

Signalling a new creative platform for TfL, this creative direction will be used for all future improvement stories. The fully integrated campaign will also be present across the full TfL media estate. TfL worked with Wavemaker for the effective media planning of the campaign, ensuring maximum impact is achieved to reach Londoners both off and on the transport network.

On the OOH and stills executions, photographer Ben Stockley, brought the ‘Brighter’ network to life. Featuring real Londoners and the network that they love and use every day, the best aspects of the infrastructure have been brought to life in a positive light, using a variety of photographic techniques.

Beyond OOH, the campaign comes to life in a variety of channels, from high impact press placements such as a Metro cover wrap, to online video, radio, digital OOH and other integrated channels.

Miranda Leedham, Head of Customer Marketing and Behaviour Change at TfL said: “Keeping London moving is central to everything we do and we know customers want to know how we’re improving services and taking bold steps to be London’s strong, green heartbeat – getting people around the city quickly and sustainably. By working with VCCP we are shining a light on the great work across our services that’s helping our customers now and how we’re preparing for the future.

"The Purpose campaign is a great way to help more of those travelling in London choose public transport, and every penny we receive through fares is reinvested back into the transport network."

Simon Learman, Creative Director at VCCP added: “We all want to live in a brighter, greener London. Given the future of our city is inextricably linked to the incredible services that TfL provides, this campaign literally shines a light on how those services are transforming. It will remind us how we all have cause for optimism with the massive investment in both current and future projects. These improvements will transform our city, how we travel and make all our journeys brighter.”