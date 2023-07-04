Cadbury calls TimeOut on frustrations of everyday life

The predominantly OOH campaign features large typography such as ‘Argh’, ‘Busy’, ‘Meetings about Meetings’, ‘blahblahblah’, ‘crammed sweaty’ and ‘bumper to bumper’, to give a sense of claustrophobic overload. This typography is juxtaposed with a purple ‘Time to Call Timeout’ roundel featuring the Cadbury TimeOut pack, highlighting the respite that Cadbury TimeOut can bring in everyday life.

In a first for Cadbury, ‘Call TimeOut’ will be appearing at high impact site the Outernet in Tottenham Court Road. This has been developed to be hyper-relevant to the environment, highlighting the particular annoyances of the busy area that might inspire Brits to Call TimeOut: from crowds and drilling, to slow walkers and loud talkers. In the dynamic central London space, the creative will be brought to life through animation and also sound design, delivered by VCCP’s global content studio Girl&Bear and a Product & Service design arm, Bernadette to give a truly immersive experience.

Programmatic OOH will also be used up and down the nation with hyper-relevant messaging. The assets are triggered by a range of everyday frustrations like heavy traffic, sweat-inducing temperatures and train delays, among others.

With regards to social, the creative will roll out across Meta, TikTok and Reddit and has been adapted to each channel, targeting busy interest groups who could do with calling TimeOut.