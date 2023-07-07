Flying goats: Virgin Media's latest WiFi guarantee campaign

The film opens on a herd of goats stuck on a remote mountainside, each stumbling around on the precipice. As the 80’s classic song, 'St Elmo's Fire’ by John Parr kicks in, the wheels of a hang glider come into view travelling across the rocky mountain terrain. As the glider gathers speed, a plucky goat is revealed as the pilot, and reaching the edge of the mountain, it takes off, soaring off into the skies. Having found a better way to the rest of the herd, the camera pans to its joyful face, at the same time the voiceover reveals the campaign strapline, 'Why stumble when you can soar?'

The campaign reflects Virgin Media’s pledge to make things better for its customers and challenge the status quo. The brand offers the UK's fastest WiFi Guarantee of any major provider, promising customers minimum download speeds of 20Mbps in every room or money back.

The bold and playful campaign will roll out throughout the UK across multiple platforms, airing on 7 July during ITV’s new Black British drama 'Riches' and will lead with a hero 60” film directed by celebrated Director, Sam Brown. Following the success of the award-winning Highland Rider, Virgin Media and VCCP London collaborated with Emmy and Bafta award-winning Untold Studios again to create the courageous mountain goats.