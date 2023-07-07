VCCP Virgin Media Goat Glider

Flying goats: Virgin Media's latest WiFi guarantee campaign

Following on from bicycle-riding cows, Virgin Media and VCCP have released the second instalment of their ‘To Better and Beyond’ creative platform

By creative salon

07 July 2023

Network provider Virgin Media has released the second instalment of its ‘To Better and Beyond’ creative platform, which sees a new protagonist with an unstoppable spirit, the Goat Glider, take the spotlight to embody Virgin Media’s superior WiFi Guarantee.

In partnership with VCCP London, Virgin Media has created the integrated brand campaign to showcase the company’s new ethos and tagline ‘See What You Can Do’ – all with Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband.

The film opens on a herd of goats stuck on a remote mountainside, each stumbling around on the precipice. As the 80’s classic song, 'St Elmo's Fire’ by John Parr kicks in, the wheels of a hang glider come into view travelling across the rocky mountain terrain. As the glider gathers speed, a plucky goat is revealed as the pilot, and reaching the edge of the mountain, it takes off, soaring off into the skies. Having found a better way to the rest of the herd, the camera pans to its joyful face, at the same time the voiceover reveals the campaign strapline, 'Why stumble when you can soar?'

The campaign reflects Virgin Media’s pledge to make things better for its customers and challenge the status quo. The brand offers the UK's fastest WiFi Guarantee of any major provider, promising customers minimum download speeds of 20Mbps in every room or money back.

The bold and playful campaign will roll out throughout the UK across multiple platforms, airing on 7 July during ITV’s new Black British drama 'Riches' and will lead with a hero 60” film directed by celebrated Director, Sam Brown. Following the success of the award-winning Highland Rider, Virgin Media and VCCP London collaborated with Emmy and Bafta award-winning Untold Studios again to create the courageous mountain goats.

Built in CGI, the mountain goat will feature across a number of upcoming brand and trading campaigns across multiple formats.

Simon Valcarcel, Marketing Director, Virgin Media O2 said: “Our latest campaign highlights the truly unstoppable spirit of the Virgin Media brand and our ambitions to provide our customers with the very best connectivity to help them reach new heights. Through our market-leading WiFi Guarantee, we want our customers to truly feel like they can do anything in life – like our hang-gliding goat.”

David Masterman, Deputy Executive Creative Director, VCCP London added: “Picking up from where our Highland Cow left off, we wanted to dramatise the unstoppable power of Virgin Media's broadband with the story of a goat who leaves his stumbling herd behind to take to the skies in a hang glider."

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Goat Glider

CLIENT: Virgin Media

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman

CREATIVE: James Hodson & Jason Keet

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Sonia Gilchrist

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Helena Chaplin

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ella Gurdon

DEPUTY HEAD OF PLANNING: Jenny Nichols

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Alex Horner

AGENCY SENIOR TV PRODUCER: Ed Mueller

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Johnny Brock

AGENCY DIGITAL PRODUCER: Francesco Segramora

AUDIO PRODUCER: Beth Massey

CMO / DIRECTOR OF BRAND & MARKETING - Simon Groves

MARKETING DIRECTOR - Simon Valcarcel

HEAD OF ADVERTISING - Katie Kinchin Smith

SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER - Ella Wilcox

SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER - Ben Jobson

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue Films

DIRECTOR: Sam Brown

PRODUCER: Polly Ruskin

DOP: Sebastian Blenkov

EDITOR: Tim Thorntan-Allan

ASSISTANT EDITOR: Hannah Yerbury

VFX Studio: Untold Studios

EP: Ian Berry

Producer: George Reid

Production Assistant: Vanessa Ribeiro

CD: Ben Cronin

VFX Supervisor: Sam Driscoll, Christian Baker

VFX Leads: Suvi Jokiniemi

Colour: Untold Studios

Colourist: Julien Alary

Producer: Eli Sandal

SOUND STUDIO: Factory

SOUND ENGINEERS: Anthony Moore and Josh Campbell

PRODUCER: Beth Massey

MUSIC SUPERVISION: Siren

MUSIC SUPERVISORS: Siân Rogers & Joshua Gibbard

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Chris Christoforou

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Manning Gottlieb OMD

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Lucy Mitchell

DIGITAL ACCOUNT MANAGER: Miranda Roberts

SENIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Nabeel Nehim

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tessa Jourrou

