Mona Lisa jets off to Athens in latest EasyJet campaign
The campaign created by VCCP sees some iconic art characters 'Get Out There'
24 July 2023
With summer holidays in full swing, European airline and holiday provider EasyJet, is back on the airwaves with a new fully integrated campaign and brand platform.
According to the brand, despite the cost of living crisis people are continuing to prioritise travel. To bring this sentiment to life, easyJet and creative agency of record, VCCP London, have embarked on a new creative direction; producing a campaign that premieres its new brand platform, ‘Get Out There’. The platform encapsulates the emotion of travel alongside embodying the brand's bold challenger spirit.
In the pan-European campaign, crowd-drawing objects of tourism become the tourists themselves. Breaking free from their frames and plinths to experience the tonic to life's noise, travel. Mona Lisa, Girl with the Pearl Earring, David, The Thinker and even a couple of cherubs learn what it is like to fully immerse themselves in the unbounded joy of travel.
Instead of creating the protagonists in digital form or using AI, easyJet and VCCP London opted to cast across Europe to find real people to capture the humanity of these icons experiencing travel for the first time.
Their story unfolds in a 30 second film directed by renowned commercial and music video director, Patrick Daughters. The spot opens in Paris’ Le Louvre with the shocking scene of Mona Lisa having left her frame. The film then cuts to see Mona Lisa, passport in hand, escaping her everyday and checking in for an easyJet flight with a boarding pass - destination: Athens. Over the next few scenes, other familiar faces are seen, unexpectedly experiencing the best that Europe has to offer, from sunbathing on the beach to taking a road trip up the coast. A sentiment that is also captured in impactful stills that support the campaign and which will run across owned channels.
Social sits at the heart of this campaign, with bespoke content featuring the ‘Get Out There’ characters. Running across paid campaign assets and always-on organic content, each piece of content adheres to platform best-practice for both Meta and TikTok providing an authentic and unique approach to amplifying the campaign through social channels.
Gabriella Neudecker, customer and marketing director at EasyJet, said: “We are so excited about our new brand platform. With this campaign we have redefined the role of advertising at easyJet and taken it back to fundamental marketing principles. We know travel is a category where distinctiveness is a challenge, and we think this work makes easyJet more emotional and memorable than we've ever been before.”
David Masterman, deputy executive creative director at VCCP, added: “Who better than someone who’s been stuck in one place for 500 years to demonstrate the powerful benefits of travel. We’ve freed them and turned them into travel influencers.”
The integrated campaign is running for 8 weeks across multiple platforms including TV, BVOD, Online, DOOH, Display and Social and across EasyJet’s key markets UK, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal.
