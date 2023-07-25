Müller brings back the Corner Mississippi Mud Pie
The campaign, created by VCCP, highlights the return of a '90s retro fan-favourite
25 July 2023
Müller Yogurt and Desserts and agency of record VCCP London have unveiled a new campaign to herald the return of the ‘90s retro fan-favourite, Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired. Brought back by popular demand, the campaign taps into the age of nostalgia and dials up its iconic heritage with Magic Eye Inc executions.
The campaign aims to recruit a new Generation Z audience to try the retro Müller Corner flavour and highlights the brand’s investment in expanding and optimising its portfolio of products to meet more needs and desires.
According to the yoghurt brand, for years fans have been pleading for the return of Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired through government petitions to Meta community groups, to fans contacting Müller directly and this summer their prayers have been answered. The campaign is the first phase of the re-launch of the Müller Corner Originals range and continues to reinforce their brand platform: ‘The icon that liberates us to play’, encapsulating the inherent playfulness of Müller products and the feelings it hopes to inspire in its customers.
At the heart of the campaign lies the resurrection of a craze which took the ‘90s by storm: Magic Eye Inc. The op-art phenomenon was a series of 3D optical illusions, and an almost impossible puzzle for many to decipher. Working with the originators in Boston, Massachusetts, Müller Yogurt and Desserts and VCCP collaborated closely to design an authentic Magic Eye Inc Illusion, which reveals the retro flavor. 20-second and 10-second social films unveiling the long awaited Summer reveal have been set to the ultimate comeback tune, ‘Renegade Master’ by A.D.O.R. vs. Britni Fraser.
The omnichannel launch will also be supported by a series of Magic Eye Inc Illusions adapted especially for their formats of social media and PR. Out of home and fly posters have also been created and will be placed in close proximity to nostalgic concerts as well as in high footfall retro shopping areas. The first set of fly posters have been designed to tease fans with clues hidden in the Magic Eye Inc puzzles, shortly replaced by a second set of designs where Müller will announce that the flavour is back.
Toby Bevans, Strategy and Marketing Director at Müller Yogurt and Desserts said: “From fashion, footwear, and summer film releases, to Insta filters and TikTok trends, 90s aesthetics are having a moment. Consumer research told us there was massive potential in dialing into our own 90s heritage by bringing back one of our most-loved and sorely missed flavours - Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired. So now all those superfans who’ve been petitioning us for its return can at last get a taste of that 90s icon.”
Creative Directors, Emma Houlston and Colin McKean from VCCP London added: “This project has been a blast from the past from start to finish. We’re buzzing to bring some 90s-style wide-eyed good vibes to everyone who remembers Mississippi Mud Pie- Inspired Müller Corner and Magic Eye from first time round, while introducing them to a new generation. We can’t wait for people to see the work (or at least try to), hear the soundtrack, and taste the product - because every bit is an absolute 90s banger.”
A consumer PR campaign will be run by Ogilvy PR and media has been planned and executed by Essence Mediacom.
