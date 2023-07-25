VCCP Muller Corner Mud Pie

Müller brings back the Corner Mississippi Mud Pie

The campaign, created by VCCP, highlights the return of a '90s retro fan-favourite

By creative salon

25 July 2023

Müller Yogurt and Desserts and agency of record VCCP London have unveiled a new campaign to herald the return of the ‘90s retro fan-favourite, Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired. Brought back by popular demand, the campaign taps into the age of nostalgia and dials up its iconic heritage with Magic Eye Inc executions.

The campaign aims to recruit a new Generation Z audience to try the retro Müller Corner flavour and highlights the brand’s investment in expanding and optimising its portfolio of products to meet more needs and desires.

According to the yoghurt brand, for years fans have been pleading for the return of Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired through government petitions to Meta community groups, to fans contacting Müller directly and this summer their prayers have been answered. The campaign is the first phase of the re-launch of the Müller Corner Originals range and continues to reinforce their brand platform: ‘The icon that liberates us to play’, encapsulating the inherent playfulness of Müller products and the feelings it hopes to inspire in its customers.

At the heart of the campaign lies the resurrection of a craze which took the ‘90s by storm: Magic Eye Inc. The op-art phenomenon was a series of 3D optical illusions, and an almost impossible puzzle for many to decipher. Working with the originators in Boston, Massachusetts, Müller Yogurt and Desserts and VCCP collaborated closely to design an authentic Magic Eye Inc Illusion, which reveals the retro flavor. 20-second and 10-second social films unveiling the long awaited Summer reveal have been set to the ultimate comeback tune, ‘Renegade Master’ by A.D.O.R. vs. Britni Fraser.

The omnichannel launch will also be supported by a series of Magic Eye Inc Illusions adapted especially for their formats of social media and PR. Out of home and fly posters have also been created and will be placed in close proximity to nostalgic concerts as well as in high footfall retro shopping areas. The first set of fly posters have been designed to tease fans with clues hidden in the Magic Eye Inc puzzles, shortly replaced by a second set of designs where Müller will announce that the flavour is back.

Toby Bevans, Strategy and Marketing Director at Müller Yogurt and Desserts said: “From fashion, footwear, and summer film releases, to Insta filters and TikTok trends, 90s aesthetics are having a moment. Consumer research told us there was massive potential in dialing into our own 90s heritage by bringing back one of our most-loved and sorely missed flavours - Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired. So now all those superfans who’ve been petitioning us for its return can at last get a taste of that 90s icon.”

Creative Directors, Emma Houlston and Colin McKean from VCCP London added: “This project has been a blast from the past from start to finish. We’re buzzing to bring some 90s-style wide-eyed good vibes to everyone who remembers Mississippi Mud Pie- Inspired Müller Corner and Magic Eye from first time round, while introducing them to a new generation. We can’t wait for people to see the work (or at least try to), hear the soundtrack, and taste the product - because every bit is an absolute 90s banger.”

A consumer PR campaign will be run by Ogilvy PR and media has been planned and executed by Essence Mediacom.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Look who’s back…

CLIENT: MÜLLER

MARKETING AND STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Toby Bevans

TREATS LEAD: Talar El Asswad

SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Sarah Hilliar

MARKETING INTERN: Nan Jones

EQUITY LEAD: Markéta Kristlová

EQUITY SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Michaela Hickey

SENIOR MEDIA & COMMUNICATION MANAGER: Carsten Weinert

DIGITAL MEDIA MANAGER: Andrzej Lewaszkiewicz

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP BLUE

CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Colin McKean and Emma Houlston

SENIOR CREATIVE TEAM: Sophie Szilady and Sophia Johnson

CEO: Cliff Hall

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Nick van Buuren

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Marina Damato

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Sofiya Anwar

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Max Keane

SENIOR PLANNER: Luke Stockil

SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Katy Dale

HEAD OF SOCIAL AND CONTENT STRATEGY: Nick Lewis

HEAD OF SOCIAL AND INNOVATION: Alex Dalman

SENIOR PLANNER: Amber Smith

SOCIAL AND INFLUENCE DIRECTOR: Hannah Mahony

JUNIOR SOCIAL AND INFLUENCER MANAGER: Lydia Ballard

COMMUNITY MANAGER: Lewis Dagnanleach

RESEARCH ANALYST: Adi Greenberg

DATA OPERATIONS MANAGER: Sophie Connor

DATA STRATEGIST: Jayne Liu

GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL: Rebecca Coleman

SENIOR LEGAL COUNSEL: Shabazz Shillingford

LEGAL COUNSEL: Guy Mason

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: EssenceMediacom

SENIOR ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: Lucy Willerton

STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Alex Rubins

OOH DIRECTOR: Nicola Rust

SOCIAL SENIOR ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: Dom Carter

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Magic Eye Inc®

MAGIC EYE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Cheri Smith

POST PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear

DESIGN RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi

SENIOR DESIGNER: Bruno Rovarotto

DESIGNER: Tegan Barnes

STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry

ARTWORK: Sam Weight & Liam Leal

RETOUCHING: Stanleys Post

DIGITAL PRODUCTION: Bernadette

ASSOCIATE PROJECT DIRECTOR: Liane Baio

JUNIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Nayef (Nay) Hassan

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Gilles Bestley

SENIOR INTERACTIVE DESIGNERS: Simon Bostock and Mykyta (Nik) Karpov

PHOTOGRAPHER: Colin Campbell

PHOTOGRAPHERS AGENT: Gill Turner

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.