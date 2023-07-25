Müller brings back the Corner Mississippi Mud Pie

The campaign aims to recruit a new Generation Z audience to try the retro Müller Corner flavour and highlights the brand’s investment in expanding and optimising its portfolio of products to meet more needs and desires.

According to the yoghurt brand, for years fans have been pleading for the return of Müller Corner Mississippi Mud Pie Inspired through government petitions to Meta community groups, to fans contacting Müller directly and this summer their prayers have been answered. The campaign is the first phase of the re-launch of the Müller Corner Originals range and continues to reinforce their brand platform: ‘The icon that liberates us to play’, encapsulating the inherent playfulness of Müller products and the feelings it hopes to inspire in its customers.

At the heart of the campaign lies the resurrection of a craze which took the ‘90s by storm: Magic Eye Inc. The op-art phenomenon was a series of 3D optical illusions, and an almost impossible puzzle for many to decipher. Working with the originators in Boston, Massachusetts, Müller Yogurt and Desserts and VCCP collaborated closely to design an authentic Magic Eye Inc Illusion, which reveals the retro flavor. 20-second and 10-second social films unveiling the long awaited Summer reveal have been set to the ultimate comeback tune, ‘Renegade Master’ by A.D.O.R. vs. Britni Fraser.

The omnichannel launch will also be supported by a series of Magic Eye Inc Illusions adapted especially for their formats of social media and PR. Out of home and fly posters have also been created and will be placed in close proximity to nostalgic concerts as well as in high footfall retro shopping areas. The first set of fly posters have been designed to tease fans with clues hidden in the Magic Eye Inc puzzles, shortly replaced by a second set of designs where Müller will announce that the flavour is back.