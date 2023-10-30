"Just sold my song, to we buy any song"

Finding a follow up to the divisive figures of James Corden and Philip Schofield was always going to be a difficult task for the downmarket car exchange service WeBuyAnyCar. After all, part of their memorability was that the pair were in their time both ubiquitous and polarising.

But instead of choosing another 'larger than life' TV celebrity, the brand opted to adapt the lyrics to 'Friday' by Riton and Nightcrawlers featuring Mufasa & Hypeman, with internet personality Mustafa appearing in the ads. The result? An incredible earworm for a brand that exists in the depths of a low-interest category.

The use of jingles as fluent devices is long established. But why go to the bother of creating your own when you can adopt or adapt those that have already entered culture and wormed their way into the nation's ear (and which will also prove a nice little earner for the artists themselves)? We asked some practitioners to explain their popularity and name their favourite songs that have been covered and made into ads.