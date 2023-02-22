Eyebrows that speak louder than words

As the successor to "Gorilla", the "Eyebrows Dance" spot proved more popular in terms of the number of viewings it received on YouTube in the immediate aftermath of its release. It also spawned a number of parodies that bled into popular culture at a time when such things were yet to infect the dreams of Cannes Lions event organisers. This one features Lily Allen and Alan Carr and appeared on Channel 4's Friday Night Project.

The ad also received critical acclaim from the ad industry. Ian Heartfield, founder and chief creative officer at New Commercial Arts, says: "I loved the Cadbury’s ad from back in the day, and I love the new McDonald's ad. They both work so well from a pure entertainment point of view because eyebrows are so expressive, but also because they are inherently funny to look at. I did an animation module at art college and the eyebrows were central to every character development. Of course, these two ads share the same core ingredient, but they come from a different starting point. They’re just an expression of joy and silliness for Cadbury’s, but the McDonalds ad is a much smarter idea. Whoever spotted that the famous arches look like eyebrows is a genius."

While 2009 appears to be the apogee of the arched eyebrow, in 1975 Collett Dickenson Pearce also used to them great effect. The agency enlisted Prunella Scales as a fur coat wearing Pools winner who has developed a taste for the finer things in life - like, erm, Bird's Eye Plaice in Cream Sauce.

She returns home to her terraced house in a convertible car to be met with the raised eyebrows of her neighbours who, despite the flash car and coat and Bird's Eye Plaice in Cream Sauce, know how her more humble background contrasts with her new sophisticated ways.