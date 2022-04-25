Most Creative Marketers: Michelle Graham-Clare

“The world of coffee had become elitist, expensive and people were really starting to question if it was all worth it,” says Graham-Clare. Previously head of marketing at coffee-shop chain Harris & Hoole, she especially warmed to the idea of taking on ‘café culture’, and creating work UK audiences could relate to.

“People could see themselves walking into a coffee shop and feeling intimidated, walking out having paid upwards of £4 for a coffee,” says Graham-Clare. “It was a great moment for us, making light of this shared experience, and we continue to take on more of the coffee market share as customers continue to choose us over other brands.”

And the customer should always be top of the pile, says Graham-Clare, who believes the best creative marketers are customers of the brand they’re working on, “because they understand why people want to keep coming back, and why they invite the brand to be part of their lives.”

Perhaps prophetic then, that before starting her marketing career, which has spanned roles at Weetabix, Grazia magazine and Harris & Hoole, Graham-Clare served those very customers as a crew member in a McDonald’s restaurant.

How I see it: the world according to Michelle Graham-Clare

Which projects or campaigns that you’ve led at McDonald’s have you been most proud of?

“Our #ReindeerReady Christmas campaign is always a highlight for me – it’s a great example of how well an integrated campaign can work both internally and externally, and it gets better each year. It’s not just about the feel-good Christmas adverts we create, but the jumpers and antlers we provide for our crew to wear in restaurants, the ‘Reindeer Treats’ that we give out on Christmas Eve, to the use of augmented reality that show reindeer coming into your very living room, which has become a bit of a tradition for many of our customers. We work hard to bring the whole campaign to life across different platforms and I love that we can make this time of year even more special for our customers.”

What do you enjoy most about being a marketer?

“Having the opportunity to create connections with audiences around the world. Marketing is a really powerful tool, and it can have an incredible impact if you get it right, so there really is no better job in my mind. And of course, making connections with your team is fantastic – I feel very fortunate to lead such a talented team and see the amazing work that they deliver.”

What makes a good creative marketer?

“First and foremost, I think you have to be a brand-fan of the business you’re working with. That passion will put you in good stead to continue to unlock creative ideas. Secondly, seeking out opportunities to challenge and put across your own is invaluable, and this is something that I’m always looking out for. It’s also important to recognise the effects of the pandemic, which have certainly influenced the qualities needed by good creative marketers. There’s now even more focus on the drivers of business performance and recognising how important brand building and sales activation are in parallel. Above all, the past few years have highlighted the power of resilience. So, demonstrating that and adaptability will be key for everyone.”

What makes a good creative agency partnership?

“Without a doubt, they have to be customers of your brand and understand the reason why people keep coming back to you. Trust and the ability to challenge are also paramount to ensuring ideas are kept fresh and relevant, and this is something that I really value when working with our long-term partner Leo Burnett. Creating campaigns isn’t always straight forward but having confidence in your agency and the strong relationship between creative and client that has been built up over time, always means you’ll get there in the end. That, and a strong sense of humour.”