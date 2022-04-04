Most Creative Marketers: Phil Almond

Just as Phil Almond was getting comfortable in his new role at Cancer Research UK, the first pandemic lockdown hit. In March 2020, doors to the charity’s 600 stores were locked, it couldn’t run Race for Life - its biggest series of fundraising events, and its community fundraising almost vanished. The £500m raised each year from charity shops, individual giving events and third-party mass events like the London Marathon, was suddenly at risk.

And fearing the worst, in summer 2020 the charity publicly warned that it expected a £300m decline in fundraising income, which would significantly reduce the amount it could spend on its cancer-beating research, and the number of staff it could employ.

Almond’s first job was to guide the charity through the Covid crisis, while finding innovative ways to fundraise around it. The team put a lot of work into new online fundraising pathways, a strategy that's been remarkably successful, he says. “We're making between £15 to £20 million more a year than we did – even before the pandemic – by pivoting into digital, by trying many new things, and by working much more closely with partners like Facebook.”

It's been a chance to reset, explains Almond, who has since restructured the charity’s marketing department. “It was a very siloed organisation, but now we have brought all 120 marketers from 12 different teams around the charity into one place, and we've made enormous progress through that.”

Marketing for CRUK will now move from what was historically a traditional advertising-led model to a more diverse strategy, incorporating more digital and loyalty-building elements, through digital marketing agency MSQ, creative agency Anomaly and its media planning and buying agency, MediaCom. This year, despite the headwinds, the charity will beat its fundraising targets “by some margin”.

“We have not come through the crisis unscathed, but better than we expected. And now we've got real momentum and a clear direction going forward,” he says. It is hugely rewarding, explains Almond, given that his team’s efforts go towards beating cancer.

“CRUK scientists believe we’re on the brink of a golden era, because we have the genomics now,” he says. “Twenty years ago, we were just mapping one human genome. Now we can do hundreds in a weekend. We've got AI, we've got immunotherapy where we can use the body's own immune system to attack the cancer. There are so many elements coming together now that there's a real chance to have maximum impact over the next 10 to 20 years, which we're phenomenally excited about, and that's what we're continuing to try and raise money for.”

Combining creativity and effectiveness

When Almond joined CRUK at the end of 2019, he brought a wealth of experience from senior roles at Diageo, the BBC and Burger King. Responsible for the launch of Smirnoff Ice in the late 1990s, Almond has a reputation for combining creativity and effectiveness. The success of the brand, which became a £100m business for Diageo GB and a £1bn business globally in three years, was based on core insight, and a deep understanding of the category.

“Men were drinking this category, but they felt ashamed of doing so. We broadened appeal by leveraging a credible brand – Smirnoff – and then built that proposition with rigour and real creativity,” Almond says. [The much-talked about campaign at the time was created by JWT].