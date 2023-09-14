Animals in Ads: Welcome to Adland's Zoo

Adding quirks or traits to animals in ads (such as the Listerine donkey’s broad Scottish accent) helps elevate them further from the, err, herd. While the Pringles hamster was unusual enough in a market that has been dominated by dogs, cats, horses and bears, Grey Wigglesworth’s wanted it to stand out even more. He explains: “We all know the context of a pet hamster - everyone has had one, and everyone has a funny hamster story. They're cute but not too cute. And their eyes feel like portals into a world of untold experience. The biggest key for us creatively was never to oversell the ‘wonderfully different’ element of our hamster.

“If they were a marvellous, furry little Elton John, we'd be overselling Pringles Multigrain and making regular Pringles seem less than. Also, it just wouldn't be funny if our hamster was genuinely great at music. We wanted to treat our hamster's little moment with utter reverence, but it felt more endearing to us that he wasn't a great singer - why should he be, it's an animal! But even the fact that this little guy is trying his best, that is wonderful enough. His little existential song should touch our hearts, make us feel empathy for him and leave us moved. So moved, that we will never forget that there was something wonderfully different about this product.”

Has adland exhausted the animal kingdom possibilities?

With scientists estimating there are 8.7 million animal species in the world there are plenty of animals for agencies to choose from. But Camila Toro, senior planner at VCCP, which is famous for its meerkats, O2 dogs and Virgin Media goats and Highland cattle, wonders whether brands are exhausting the animal kingdom possibilities – something that social media has accelerated.

She says: “Platforms like TikTok offer an avenue for quick, relatable content with a need for brand humanisation. Animal characters have become a readily available solution for connection due to their appeal across audiences,” she says. “As brands adopt animals as their messaging vehicles, another pertinent question does arise: which creature is the right fit? There's a finite amount of animal traits to dip into when delivering a message. Striking the balance between relatability and relevance is not an easy task. If brands go too far out then audiences might end up lost without a compass, leaving them scratching their heads instead of nodding along.”