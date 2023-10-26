Dialling the way to a new EE: Pete Jeavons

Jeavons and his team have devised a fresh new brand to play a larger, more important and more personal part in customers' lives. It hopes to revolutionise customer experience “beyond connectivity”, and offers a wide range of new products, services and experiences all in one place. Four key ‘need states’, home, work, game and learn, have been coined to highlight EE’s new offerings.

The marketer behind the relaunch has been a part of the story for even longer than EE’s lifespan, working on the Orange brand before it merged with Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile UK to form a joint venture in 2010. Jeavons has led, pushed and executed the growth of EE throughout the years and the might of the brand’s colossal refresh and subsequent marketing campaigns are a testament to his drive and ambition for the business.

Ben Mooge, Publicis Groupe UK chief creative officer and long-time collaborator with Jeavons, describes him as “one of those people that you’re always pleased to see.”

“Across the table in a presentation, next to you in front of the CEO, even in a Teams window too early in the morning. No wonder he can spin so many plates and have such a team of people across so many disciplines, all pulling in the same direction.

“Sometimes I forget how that affable, self-deprecating personality masks just how closely he’s listening, and how quickly he pushes ideas on. ‘That thing you said six slides ago… what if we took that and looked at it the other way round…’ That’s Pete.”

Digitas UK chief strategy officer Matt Holt also added that it has been a pleasure to work with Jeavons over the past few years, building the new EE.

"He’s kind, smart and a lover of creativity and ideas in all forms - be that advertising, content or digital experience," Holt said. "He’s one of the most strategic marketers I've worked with and I’m looking forward to bringing more exciting ideas to life with him and the team at EE."