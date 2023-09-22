EE Launches 'Incredible Your Everyday' Campaign with iPhone 15

Launching with an emotive TV spot debuting during tonight’s Rugby World Cup, the campaign was created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Ben Strebel. The work builds on last year’s Dream Big creative platform, highlighting how every day can be incredible when you combine Apple’s best ever iPhone with the UK’s best network.

The film follows Leila, an ambitious amateur astronaut, who enlists her dad to help her build and paint a rocket of her own, after watching real life space launches on her iPhone 15. After several days of painstaking teamwork, they launch their creation into the atmosphere, cheered on by supportive family members watching the action through a crystal-clear video call. The familiar voice of Kevin Bacon narrates the mission explaining, “Human achievement. The drive to understand, to improve. These are the things that bring us greatness.”

Placing the iPhone 15 at the heart of their mission, the spot showcases how the special moments in everyday life can be elevated into something incredible with Apple’s most advanced smartphone technology along with EE’s superfast and reliable network.

Alongside a suite of bespoke social executions, the work will also sit across hero Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) and OOH. Situated in a number of high footfall locations such as Holland Park roundabout, the static and motion creative shows the silhouettes of Leila and her dad, watching as their rocket soars into the night sky. This heartwarming scene is overlaid with the new handset and a reminder to ‘Incredible your everyday with an incredible iPhone, the best network, and an everyday price’.

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at EE, commented: “We know our customers have been highly anticipating the launch of the iPhone 15 and so we are delighted to offer this coveted smartphone on the UK’s best network. This campaign showcases how the speed and reliability of EE’s network, combined with Apple’s best ever iPhone, mean that even DIY rocket builds can be made incredible.”

Will John, Executive Creative Director, Saatchi & Saatchi added: “There are moments in our everyday lives that mean everything. We wanted to celebrate them and show how technology can help elevate them into something incredible.”