Saatchi & Saatchi unveils fresh visual for EE

Saatchi & Saatchi UK has unveiled a fresh visual campaign for EE to highlight its new Value for Money and Full Fibre Broadband initiatives, giving customers ‘that new phone feeling’ for longer.

Running across OOH, print, digital and social channels and alongside complementary TV advert No Way Out starring Kevin Bacon, the design work is rooted in the world of value thanks to its clean, simple and paired back styling. Recognisable minimalistic mobile iconography interacts with everyday elements - repairmen, security guards, pushchairs and houses - to showcase each element of the EE initiative, while retaining the brand’s characteristic wit and humour.