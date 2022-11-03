saatchi ee new visual 3

Saatchi & Saatchi unveils fresh visual for EE

The design work from Saatchi & Saatchi focuses on EE's value for money and full fibre broadband initiatives

By Creative Salon

03 November 2022

Saatchi & Saatchi UK has unveiled a fresh visual campaign for EE to highlight its new Value for Money and Full Fibre Broadband initiatives, giving customers ‘that new phone feeling’ for longer.

Running across OOH, print, digital and social channels and alongside complementary TV advert No Way Out starring Kevin Bacon, the design work is rooted in the world of value thanks to its clean, simple and paired back styling. Recognisable minimalistic mobile iconography interacts with everyday elements - repairmen, security guards, pushchairs and houses - to showcase each element of the EE initiative, while retaining the brand’s characteristic wit and humour.

Nathan Crawford, executive design director, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “As we’re all being more conscious with our spending right now, we wanted to create a visual identity that spoke to value for money through minimalism and simplicity. Through an exercise in discipline, we reduced the creative down to find the shortest possible route to communicate this. Each creative works with minimalistic mobile iconography interacting with everyday elements that still retain EEs characteristic wit.”

EE customers can visit EE stores for a free annual device check up, including a full diagnostics and battery check, as well as a clean and polish. EE also offers extras including Stay Connected Data, which means customers can make the most of unlimited backup data on essential apps when they reach their monthly data allowance, as well as Scam Shield, which protects them from scam calls and messages.

CREDITS

AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO of PUBLICIS GROUPE: Ben Mooge

CCO: Franki Goodwin

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: William John

CREATIVE: Samuel Simmons

CREATIVE: George Coyle

EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Kris Miklos, Rodrigo Castellari

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Olivia Stubbings

SENIOR PLANNER: Ophelia Stimpson

MANAGING PARTNER: Jonathon Tapper

BUSINESS LEAD: Charlotte Elwig

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Elliot Handler

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: James Graham

SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Abi Wilson

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Richard Hart

Senior Designer: Ciaron Fitzpatrick

Motion Designers: Devin Arden, Heera Taak, Ash Hoque, Dani Wolf

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious

PROD CO PRODUCERS: Adrian Reilly, Sam Faulkner

ARTWORKS: Dean Vuckovic, Carl Collins, Jennifer Bourne

MOTION: Rowena Matthews

AGENCY HEAD OF FILM: Rebecca Williams

AGENCY TV PRODCER: Alex Pemberton

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Jessica Watkins Homeyard

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence

MEDIA PLANNER: Sophie Franks

PRODUCTION COMPANY: RSA

DIRECTOR: Jake Scott

DOP: Larkin Seiple

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Garfield Kempton

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Daisy Shepherd

US LINE PRODUCER: Ross Levine

EDIT: Struan Clay @ Final Cut

POST: The Mill

COLOURIST: Peter Oppersdorff

SOUND: Mark Hills @ Factory

MUSIC: Eclectic

