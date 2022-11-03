Saatchi & Saatchi unveils fresh visual for EE
The design work from Saatchi & Saatchi focuses on EE's value for money and full fibre broadband initiatives
03 November 2022
Saatchi & Saatchi UK has unveiled a fresh visual campaign for EE to highlight its new Value for Money and Full Fibre Broadband initiatives, giving customers ‘that new phone feeling’ for longer.
Running across OOH, print, digital and social channels and alongside complementary TV advert No Way Out starring Kevin Bacon, the design work is rooted in the world of value thanks to its clean, simple and paired back styling. Recognisable minimalistic mobile iconography interacts with everyday elements - repairmen, security guards, pushchairs and houses - to showcase each element of the EE initiative, while retaining the brand’s characteristic wit and humour.
Nathan Crawford, executive design director, Saatchi & Saatchi says, “As we’re all being more conscious with our spending right now, we wanted to create a visual identity that spoke to value for money through minimalism and simplicity. Through an exercise in discipline, we reduced the creative down to find the shortest possible route to communicate this. Each creative works with minimalistic mobile iconography interacting with everyday elements that still retain EEs characteristic wit.”
EE customers can visit EE stores for a free annual device check up, including a full diagnostics and battery check, as well as a clean and polish. EE also offers extras including Stay Connected Data, which means customers can make the most of unlimited backup data on essential apps when they reach their monthly data allowance, as well as Scam Shield, which protects them from scam calls and messages.
CREDITS
AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO of PUBLICIS GROUPE: Ben Mooge
CCO: Franki Goodwin
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: William John
CREATIVE: Samuel Simmons
CREATIVE: George Coyle
EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Kris Miklos, Rodrigo Castellari
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Olivia Stubbings
SENIOR PLANNER: Ophelia Stimpson
MANAGING PARTNER: Jonathon Tapper
BUSINESS LEAD: Charlotte Elwig
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Elliot Handler
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: James Graham
SENIOR CREATIVE PRODUCER: Abi Wilson
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Richard Hart
Senior Designer: Ciaron Fitzpatrick
Motion Designers: Devin Arden, Heera Taak, Ash Hoque, Dani Wolf
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Prodigious
PROD CO PRODUCERS: Adrian Reilly, Sam Faulkner
ARTWORKS: Dean Vuckovic, Carl Collins, Jennifer Bourne
MOTION: Rowena Matthews
AGENCY HEAD OF FILM: Rebecca Williams
AGENCY TV PRODCER: Alex Pemberton
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Jessica Watkins Homeyard
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Essence
MEDIA PLANNER: Sophie Franks
PRODUCTION COMPANY: RSA
DIRECTOR: Jake Scott
DOP: Larkin Seiple
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Garfield Kempton
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Daisy Shepherd
US LINE PRODUCER: Ross Levine
EDIT: Struan Clay @ Final Cut
POST: The Mill
COLOURIST: Peter Oppersdorff
SOUND: Mark Hills @ Factory
MUSIC: Eclectic