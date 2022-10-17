Saatchi & Saatchi New Creators' Showcase Music Edition welcome Izzy Bizu

The second edition of Saatchi & Saatchi’s New Creators’ Showcase: Music Edition (NCS Music) will welcome singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu to the agency’s iconic pub The Pregnant Man on 26th October.

A previous winner of the BBC Music Introducing Award, Izzy Bizu is a pop-oriented R&B artist whose material has combined and switched between contemporary and retro sounds. Hosted in partnership with Twenty Below Music, the free to attend evening will feature a live and intimate set from Izzy followed by a DJ until late.

The latest in a series of dedicated company-founded initiatives to find, nurture and sustainably support emerging talent in the creative industries, NCS Music will give a new sector of creatives a platform to showcase their talent to the creative community, with the audience featuring a guest list of agents, brands, directors and commissioners. Funded by the sale of works from its art collection, the series builds on the companies visual New Creators’ Showcase at Cannes and Margate, which gives emerging visual creators the opportunity to spotlight their work culminating in a one off short film project funded and made in partnership with Channel 4.

The sessions are free to attend, click here to RSVP and register your interest.